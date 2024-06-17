New figures reveal full spend by Midlands North West MEP candidates on social media

New figures have revealed the full spend by Midlands North West MEP candidates on social media in the run-up to the European elections.

In the 90 days before the recent local and european vote, political parties spent nearly half a million euro between them on Facebook and Instagram.





It’s a relatively new but undeniably important political battleground – social media, which has an almost unlimited potential reach.

That’s reflected in the rising sums of cash being invested in political advertising, which are often creative and tailored to a younger audience.

The biggest spender in this constituency leading up to the European elections was Fine Gael newcomer Nina Carberry – who might consider the €20 thousand money well spent after winning a seat.

But next was Sinn Fein’s Chris MacManus, who failed to hold onto his seat after spending €18 thousand on Meta platforms.

Fianna Fail’s Lisa Chambers, who faltered late in the race, invested almost €15 thousand – while the figure for Maria Walsh of Fine Gael, who held onto her seat, was just over €10 thousand.

Seat-winner Barry Cowen of Fianna Fail spent €9,600, while Green Party chair and local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly spent €8,500 on her unsuccessful bid.

Poll topping Independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan – who held a commanding lead throughout the counts – was one of the lower spenders at less than €5 thousand.

The figures for all 27 candidates who contested this region are too numerous to mention.

But according to the Irish Independent, the smallest outlay was former RTE Journalist and now Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly, who spent just €1,200.

