New figures reveal full spend by Midlands North West MEP candidates on social media
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
New figures have revealed the full spend by Midlands North West MEP candidates on social media in the run-up to the European elections.
In the 90 days before the recent local and european vote, political parties spent nearly half a million euro between them on Facebook and Instagram.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It’s a relatively new but undeniably important political battleground – social media, which has an almost unlimited potential reach.
That’s reflected in the rising sums of cash being invested in political advertising, which are often creative and tailored to a younger audience.
The biggest spender in this constituency leading up to the European elections was Fine Gael newcomer Nina Carberry – who might consider the €20 thousand money well spent after winning a seat.
But next was Sinn Fein’s Chris MacManus, who failed to hold onto his seat after spending €18 thousand on Meta platforms.
Fianna Fail’s Lisa Chambers, who faltered late in the race, invested almost €15 thousand – while the figure for Maria Walsh of Fine Gael, who held onto her seat, was just over €10 thousand.
Seat-winner Barry Cowen of Fianna Fail spent €9,600, while Green Party chair and local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly spent €8,500 on her unsuccessful bid.
Poll topping Independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan – who held a commanding lead throughout the counts – was one of the lower spenders at less than €5 thousand.
The figures for all 27 candidates who contested this region are too numerous to mention.
But according to the Irish Independent, the smallest outlay was former RTE Journalist and now Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly, who spent just €1,200.
The post New figures reveal full spend by Midlands North West MEP candidates on social media appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Railing off of middle platform at Blackrock diving tower in Salthill was “mistake” that is now corrected
The closure of the middle platform at Blackrock diving tower in Salthill was a “mistakeR...
Number of Galway dentists working in medical card scheme halved in past year
The number of Galway dentists contracted under the medical card scheme has halved over the past y...
Over 90 on trolleys at Galway hospitals as UHG issues public advisory over extreme pressure
There are over 90 people on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today – as UHG has ...
Businessman John Concannon speaks out about proposed closure of Pieta House in Tuam
There has been widespread shock and concern following confirmation from the CEO of Pieta House at...
Taylor Swift invited to Kilkerrin to realise ‘dream of a quiet pint’ in Banshees of Inisheerin Pub
Taylor Swift’s dreams of a ‘quiet pint’ in the The Banshees of Inisheerin Pub c...
Funding announced for outdoor swimming projects across Galway
Funding has been announced for several outdoor swimming projects across Galway. €38 thousand has ...
New homes receiving planning permission in County Galway down a quarter
The number of new homes receiving planning permission in County Galway is down a quarter. The CSO...
Public meeting to outline timeline, design and cost for new community centre in Moycullen
A public meeting will take place in Moycullen later this week to discuss a timeline for a new com...
Fully funded and subsidised courses announced for the unemployed and professionals
University of Galway has announced its annual information evening for adult learners, with scores...