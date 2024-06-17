Number of Galway dentists working in medical card scheme halved in past year
The number of Galway dentists contracted under the medical card scheme has halved over the past year – dropping from 111 to 56.
The Irish Independent reports this is in line with the national trend, with 252 fewer dentists available to medical card holders since May 2023.
Proposed solutions to the mass exodus of dentists includes a new voucher scheme with credit of up to €500 to be used on a wide range of procedures.
Irish Dental Association CEO Fintan Hourihane firmly believes a new scheme is needed.
