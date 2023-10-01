Marine and heritage to the fore as Connemara Sea Week returns this month

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The rich environment, marine life and cultural heritage of the Connemara region will be to the fore when the 39th annual Connemara Sea Week Festival takes place in the village of Letterfrack from October 21 to 29.
The programme of events and activities has something for everyone with workshops, art, music, talks, walks and much more.
The themes for this year’s festival include climate action and biodiversity, and the organisers are delighted to announce that Duncan Stewart, Ireland’s leading environmental and climate advocator, will join the festival line-up.
Education is a central element of the programme and local students from primary and secondary schools, Youthreach, GRETB and Atlantic Technological University will all be involved.
Clean Coast, which works with communities to help protect and care for Ireland’s waterways, coastline and ocean life, will carry out workshops in the local schools. Artists and designers will work with students to create a spectacular Night Light’s exhibition, a magical display of lights throughout the village.
Local and visiting musicians will perform on both weekends, in Veldon’s Seafarer Pub. This year’s line-up includes Liz and Yvonne Kane with Muireall Murray, Don Stiffe and the Hernon family, Matt and Coonor Kane, accordion player Daithí Gormley, Josephine Marsh and much more.
Climate activist and Eco-Eye host Duncan Stewart will be on hand to lead the discussions at a climate and biodiversity seminar. He will be joined by researchers from ATU Marine Biological Resources programme, Fiacc O Brolchain of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, and Sven Habermann from Conservation Letterfrack, who recently returned from a two-month project in Antarctica.
For lovers of art and creativity, the small works art exhibition provides a platform for emerging artists to exhibit alongside some of Connemara’s most well-known and established artistic community.
Interface Inagh, renowned for its dynamic exploration of art and science, will host Noeline Kavanagh, former artistic director of Macnas and an expert in the creation of amazing puppets and sculptures.
Artists Seçil Yaylalý and Selin Atik of PASAJist Art Space in Istanbul, will deliver a workshop on mask-making.
The festival features a strong collaboration with Connemara National Park, where there will be a series of guided walks and biodiversity workshops. There’s also a mini boat regatta, a pond-dipping activity and an oyster shell painting workshop.
The full programme can be downloaded at connemaraseaweek.ie.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway RNLI volunteer crew members presented with long service awards
Seven members of the Galway RNLI crew were recognised for their dedication and commitment of time...
Remembering lost boys over a century on
It may have taken almost 120 years to properly remember them in perpetuity but one of the saddest...
University Hospital Galway among the top 5 overcrowded hospitals in the country in September
University Hospital Galway was the fifth most overcrowded hospital in the country for the month o...
2.4 tonnes of litter removed from Galway beaches this Summer
An estimated 2.4 tonnes of litter were removed in County Galway for the Big Beach Clean held thro...
Catherine Connolly concerned new legislation on domestic violence will add “another layer of bureaucracy”
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is expressing concern that new legislation on domestic violence...
Rail Review ‘must commit to Galway-Mayo train link’
A clearer commitment is needed in the All-Island Strategic Rail Review to reinstate the Athenry t...
Galway County Council rejects call for Local Property Tax increase
Galway County Councillors unanimously agreed to retain the Local Property Tax as its current rate...
Barristers’ strike will bring Galway criminal courts to a halt
Galway criminal courts will grind to a halt next Tuesday (October 3) if a strike planned by crimi...
US Luxury Travel agents visit Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ten American travel professionals are exploring Galway this week a...