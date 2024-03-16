Man held after rifle and silencer seized in Turloughmore

-
-
Author: Enda Cunningham
~ 1 minutes read
A man in his 20s will appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this evening, after a rifle, scope and silencer were found during a raid on a house in Turloughmore.
This operation, which commenced shortly after 7am, was part of ongoing investigations by the Divisional Detective Unit into criminal activity in Galway.
The Galway County Crime Unit, the Garda Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit also provided assistance.
During the course of a search of the house and the grounds of the residence, a suspected rifle along with a silencer and scope were seized by Gardaí. The seized firearm will be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for analysis.
A man in his 20s was later arrested in connection with this seizure and detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.
He has since been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this evening.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Clifden Hospital still closed as it struggles to recruit staff
The HSE has not committed to a timeline to reopen Clifden District Hospital as it struggles to re...
Residents vent their fury over proposed wind farms
Rural communities in different parts of East Galway have been warned this week of the negative im...
Galway City and County prepare for St Patrick’s Day celebrations
This weekend, St Patrick’s Day celebrations occur throughout the city and county. While Galway Ci...
DNA sampling underway at Tuam Mother and Baby Home
The process of taking DNA samples off some family members of children who died in Tuam Mother and...
Galway Senator condemns killing of white tailed eagle in Roscommon.
Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has condemned the killing of a rare protected white eagle th...
Galway based Blue Teapot theatre company to represent Ireland at renowned UK film festival
Blue Teapot Theatre Company is set to represent Ireland at a renowned film festival in the UK on ...
RNLI and Mary Bennett to be guests of honour at the Galway city St Patrick’s Day Parade
The RNLI and its volunteers along with well known city business woman Mary Bennett are getting re...
Claims Loughrea Health Centre totally inaccessible for disabled users
The entrance to Loughrea Health Centre isn’t “fit for purpose” – because ...
Green light for new apartment blocks in Rahoon
The green light has been given for new apartment blocks in Rahoon on the west side of the city. C...