Man held after rifle and silencer seized in Turloughmore

A man in his 20s will appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this evening, after a rifle, scope and silencer were found during a raid on a house in Turloughmore.

This operation, which commenced shortly after 7am, was part of ongoing investigations by the Divisional Detective Unit into criminal activity in Galway.

The Galway County Crime Unit, the Garda Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit also provided assistance.

During the course of a search of the house and the grounds of the residence, a suspected rifle along with a silencer and scope were seized by Gardaí. The seized firearm will be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for analysis.

A man in his 20s was later arrested in connection with this seizure and detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

He has since been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this evening.