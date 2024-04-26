Loughrea company aquired by leading pharmaceutial and life sciences company

Neylons Facility Management, based in Loughrea, has been aquired by a leading pharmaceutial and life sciences company.

Apleona is a European market leader in integrated facility based near Frankfurt, and has a global customer base.





Neylons Facility Management is headquartered in Loughrea, and is one of the largest owner-managed integrated facility management providers in Ireland.

