Looking for the perfect wedding venue for your dream wedding?

Are you in the midst of planning your dream wedding and looking for the perfect venue? Your search ends here! The Hyde Hotel are excited to invite you to their exclusive Wedding Open Day, where your wedding vision can become a reality.
Why Choose HYDE?
Nestled in the heart of Eyre Square, their Boho, garden-inspired venue offers a unique and enchanting backdrop for your special day. Whether you envision an intimate ceremony or a grand celebration, HYDE provides a setting that’s truly different—elegant, romantic, and unforgettable.
What to Expect:
- Explore The Venue: Take a guided tour of their beautiful spaces, including the private JEKYLL Suite and their Elegant Glasshouse, perfect for creating memories that will last a lifetime.
- Meet the Experts: Engage with the experienced Wedding Coordinator, Zara Kelly, and connect with top local vendors, from florists to photographers, who can help bring your wedding vision to life.
- Enjoy Complimentary Refreshments: Savor a selection of theirexquisite canapés and drinks as you explore the venue and imagine your perfect day.
Book Your Personalized Tour
Don’t miss the opportunity to experience HYDE Hotel’s charm firsthand. To book your personalized show around, contact Zara Kelly, their dedicated Wedding Coordinator, at info@hydebargalway.ie or call 091 564111 today.
Let them help you create a wedding day as unique and special as your love story. They look forward to welcoming you on Sunday, 22nd September!
