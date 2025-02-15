Local TD questions Taoiseach on "silence" from ESB on storm compensation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD has questioned the Taoiseach on the “silence” from the ESB on potential compensation for those worst affected by Storm Eowyn.

Claire Kerrane told the Dáil she was equally concerned about the Taoiseach and Government silence on the issue.

She said many people across Galway and Roscommon went more than two weeks without power, as well as water and heating in some cases.

Deputy Kerrane asked Michéal Martin if the ESB could suspend standing charges and provide a goodwill payment.

But the Taoiseach indicated this will not be possible.