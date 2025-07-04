Radical plan to transform ‘diamond that is Salthill’

A TRANSFORMATIVE ‘vision plan’ for the future of the Salthill resort and village will aim to preserve the landmark set-pieces of the area as well as making it more accessible for pedestrians and cyclists.

The second phase of a two-day ‘intensive and collaborative consultation workshop’ – called a charrette – was completed on June 25, with the third part of the Salthill Village and Seafront Framework plan scheduled for September.

The preservation and enhancement of landmarks along the seafront – including the Blackrock Tower and Ladies’ Beach – will form key parts of the overall plan which should be finalised by the end of this year or early 2026.

A fresh look at traffic management in the plan is also likely to recommend the replacement of the current traffic roundabout in the heart of the resort which is regarded as being ‘divisive’ in terms of pedestrian access to Salthill Village from the Prom.

The development of a ‘beach street’, running alongside the Prom walkway, will also be part of the framework plan, which ‘will prioritise safe walking and cycling ,while maintaining access and parking for motor vehicles’.

Galway City Council Senior Planner, Eoghan Lynch – one of the driving forces behind the ‘Salthill Plan’ – said that the community in Salthill had “responded exceptionally positively to this vision-making process.

“This is a framework firmly focused on delivery – not just ideas, but actions that will shape the future of Salthill in a meaningful way”, said Eoghan Lynch.

The Framework Plan – which aims to integrate the coast, the prom and the village – has been warmly welcomed by local community leaders and public representatives.

Salthill Village Business Group Manager, Pete Kelly, told the Galway City Tribune that the whole consultation and information process on the plan, which had been ongoing since last February, had been “a wonderful success”, with ‘a real buy-in’ from the local community.

“We have a fantastic natural amenity here in Salthill and what’s being proposed will involve the preservation of key landmarks like the Blackrock Tower and Ladies’ Beach, the latter involving the restoration of the tidal pools,” said Pete Kelly.

He paid a special tribute to the work of City Planner, Eoghan Lynch, saying Mr Lynch’s communications and interaction with the local community and businesses had been both positive and informative.

Pictured: An impression of the plan which will accommodate walkers, cyclists and vehicles.