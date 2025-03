This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Just six percent of the newest batch of Garda recruits are being posted to the North Western region.

Of the 149 Templemore graduates, ten will go toward the region which includes Galway and nine other counties.

98 Garda recruits will go to the Dublin, 28 to the Eastern region and 13 to the Southern region.

A further 285 recruits are currently at the college and the next class of future members will start on Monday.