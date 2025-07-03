Surge in fertiliser sales as new levy on cards

MERCHANTS and co-ops are reporting a very busy summer season for fertiliser amid growing concerns over price hikes for the 2026 season.

An EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism [CBAM] tariff is due to click into place from January 1st next which industry sources say could add on a cost of €25 to €30 per tonne on next on 2026 prices.

The tariff is part of the European Green Deal which was passed over two years ago by a large majority in the European Parliament, a package which has drawn down the ire of farming organisations.

IFA President Francie Gorman said that CBAM – a proposed carbon tariff on specific products imported into the EU including fertilisers – would now be another levy in addition to the ones already in place for Russia and Belarus.

“To come along now and introduce another levy on fertiliser next January is beyond belief. Inorganic fertiliser plays a pivotal role in the Irish farming sectors, allowing our climatic conditions to maximise yields of both grass and cereals,” said Francie Gorman.

Galway IFA Environment Rep, Karina Finn, told the Farming Tribune, that the CBAM levy could add on an extra €25 to €30 per tonne onto the price of fertiliser.

“We in IFA are doing everything we can to fight and defer this levy and we need our MEPs to take a firm stand on this.

“This will be another blow to many small farmers and to many young farmers trying to increase their outputs. Farmers cannot drive production without the use of fertilisers,” said Karina Finn.

Oranmore dairy farmer, Henry Walsh, and farm IFA Environment Rep, told the Farming Tribune that the last few weeks had been particularly busy in terms of fertilisers being bought in by farmers.

“There are probably a number of reasons including the CBAM levy while farmers may have been cautious enough in the amount of fertiliser they bought in spring time while also trying to capitalise on the excellent growing conditions at present.

“Farmers may also be trying to replenish depleted reserves of winter fodder from last year but they also need to be mindful and cautious in order to stay withing their fertiliser quota for the year,” said Henry Walsh.

Ireland imports large quantities of UREA from ‘outside countries’ which would be subject to the CBAM tariff and at national level the IFA has called on Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon needs ‘to make sure that this new tariff on fertiliser does not go ahead’.

Some farmers have reported difficulty in sourcing urea over recent weeks which is selling for €470/€480 a tonne with protected urea priced at €500/€530 per tonne.

Pictured: IFA President Francie Gorman