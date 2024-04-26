Interim CEO appointed at Galway Chamber

An Interim CEO has been appointed at Galway Chamber.

Deirdre Mac Loughlin is currently a member of the Galway Chamber’s Policy & Strategy Committee.





She’s currently a member of the National Research Ethics Committee for clinical trials.

Deirdre served as Head of Data Analytics for HP International for 20 years, where she was a recipient of a CEO award for cost savings.

