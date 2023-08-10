Galway’s world class makers put best foot forward this August Craft Month

A month-long celebration of local craft makers across Ireland is well underway and this August Craft Month a host of exciting events are taking place in Galway.

Celebrating the vibrant local craft scene, people will have the chance to experience exhibitions and workshops across a variety of crafts right on their doorstep as well as supporting local makers by buying products and learning more about their work.

Local makers such as Jaqui Ryan, Heather Finn and Lásadóirí na Coiribe will be involved in the celebrations and events this year.

The programme provides unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector and, with over 400 events on offer across the island, provides the perfect excuse to hit the road for a craft inspired adventure or staycation.

‘Ó Ghlúin go Glúin’ is an exhibition of lace, currently on display at Saint Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, and continuing until Sunday week, August 20.

The exhibition displays the unique pieces created and hand stitched by Lásadóirí na Coiribe. Some of the precious heirlooms on display will include christening, Holy Communion and wedding veils.

The theme, ‘from one generation to the next’ treasures those pieces that are passed down through families that will bring our rich heritage to life for future generations.

Pictured: Jaqui Ryan.