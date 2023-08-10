Galway’s world class makers put best foot forward this August Craft Month

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A month-long celebration of local craft makers across Ireland is well underway and this August Craft Month a host of exciting events are taking place in Galway.
Celebrating the vibrant local craft scene, people will have the chance to experience exhibitions and workshops across a variety of crafts right on their doorstep as well as supporting local makers by buying products and learning more about their work.
Local makers such as Jaqui Ryan, Heather Finn and Lásadóirí na Coiribe will be involved in the celebrations and events this year.
The programme provides unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector and, with over 400 events on offer across the island, provides the perfect excuse to hit the road for a craft inspired adventure or staycation.
‘Ó Ghlúin go Glúin’ is an exhibition of lace, currently on display at Saint Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, and continuing until Sunday week, August 20.
The exhibition displays the unique pieces created and hand stitched by Lásadóirí na Coiribe. Some of the precious heirlooms on display will include christening, Holy Communion and wedding veils.
The theme, ‘from one generation to the next’ treasures those pieces that are passed down through families that will bring our rich heritage to life for future generations.
Pictured: Jaqui Ryan.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway In Days Gone By
1923 Senseless attack An old man named Walsh, a farmer living at Tristane, near Ballinasloe...
Saw Doctors’ gigs promise bonanza for Tuam business
Businesses in Tuam are expected to benefit to the tune of more than one million euros as a direct...
Be careful what you wish for on Artificial Intelligence
A Different View with Dave O’Connell here a segment on a radio quiz show called Sorry I Haven’...
Explorer to drive Ford’s new look for the brand in Europe
By Gerry Murphy Following on from the Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s new all-electric Explorer - the l...
Jimmy was such a force of nature you’d think there was three of him
Inside Track with John McIntyre IT was October 16, 1989, the night after Sarsfields had claime...
Burke does the damage as Killimorday get off to a flier
Killimordaly 0-23 Tommy Larkins 0-17 By Ivan Smyth at Duggan Park BRIAN Burke’s haul of ...
All roads lead to Clifden for annual celebration of arts
Arts Week with Judy Murphy The 46th Clifden Arts Festival runs from Wednesday, September 13, t...
St Thomas’ quest for six on the trot off to perfect start
St. Thomas’ 2-23 Gort 0-20 By Gerard Mulreaney at Kenny Park ST Thomas’ search for a six...
Cappataggle made to work hard by spirited Kilconieron
Cappataggle 2-23 Kilconieron 0-23 By Ivan Smyth at Duggan Park Liam and Niall Collins co...