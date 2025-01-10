Galway motorists and pedestrians urged not to be complacent despite lifting of Orange warning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway motorists and pedestrians are being urged not to be complacent despite the lifting of the Orange warning.

Temperatures across Galway vary from zero degrees to just above freezing at 1 or 2 degrees with widespread snow and sleet showers.

The entire country is still under a yellow warning for low temperatures and ice until midday, before a gradual thaw begins.

Met Eireann says Roscommon was the coldest part of the country overnight with temperatures dipping to minus 6.5 degrees in Mountdillon.

However, it looks like the cold snap is coming to an end, with temperatures slowly starting to rise from today.

By Sunday, the thermometer is expected to hit highs of 10 degrees.