Galway finally off the mark as in-form Hynes sparkles

-
-
Author: Darren Kelly
~ 2 minutes read
Galway 1-12
Meath 0-7
By DARREN KELLY at DUGGAN PARK
SHAUNA Hynes was Galway’s star last Sunday as the county’s senior ladies footballers finally got their 2024 season up and running with this strong display in Round 5 of the National League.
Four previous defeats had put Daniel Moynihan’s crew in danger of relegation to Division 2. And while this victory is only a temporary reprieve, it was a deserved reward for a new-look outfit who’d narrowly come up short in their recent engagements.
Hynes scored 1-5 while the returns of Kilkerrin/Clonberne duo Nicola Ward and Olivia Divilly to the starting team were also notable. Ailbhe Davoren played a strong roaming role as captain, Róisín Leonard made a significant contribution, and the defence worked hard to frustrate Meath.
Indeed, the visitors had an off day with their shooting which became more erratic as they tried to chase this contest. Shane McCormack’s side had three wins already but after a 10-point loss to Armagh two weeks ago, they were desperate to get back to winning ways.
The opening exchanges saw both teams create opportunities without yielding a score. Galway had the strong breeze on otherwise perfect playing conditions with the sun even gracing Ballinasloe. And the hosts settled quickest.
With five minutes gone, Ward pushed up the field to play her part in Hynes getting the Tribeswomen off the mark. And when Divilly was taken down 60 seconds later, Leonard converted her first free of the afternoon.
It was their opening purple patch and they doubled that advantage by the 10th minute. Hynes and Aoife O’Rourke were the providers for the lively Leonard. The Corofin forward got one from play and another from a free making it 0-4 to 0-0.
Meath were guilty of early wides but finally got off the mark on 12 minutes when Emma Duggan finished a four player move. But it was a spell just before the quarter hour that ultimately decided this game.
Pictured: Galway’s Shauna Hynes takes on Meath’s Mary Kate Lynch during Sunday’s Division One Ladies Football League tie at Duggan Park. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway mums are rockin’ the difference!
Two Galway mums have come together with a group of children to release a very special song ahead ...
Killeen nails terrific winner for defiant Loughrea boys
St. Raphael’s 1-20 Nenagh CBS 3-13 By Eanna O’Reilly in Tulla CULLEN Killeen was the...
Trainer Mullins poised clean up again at Cheltenham National Hunt Festival
EMBASSY Gardens, Lossiemouth, Ballyburn, State Man, Jasmin De Vaux, Fact To File, Dinoblue, Jade ...
Four decades keeping the blues flame well lit
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell For roughly 40 years, Dublin native Eamonn McCormack has been ...
NTA’s first-ever survey of Green Travel in Galway
Galwegians who walk and cycle in the city every day collectively remove 29,000 cars off the city’...
When ‘G word’ takes over it’s Joe Soap who’ll pay the price
Country Living with Francis Farragher Money has been more of a necessary nuisance in my life t...
Vaping wrecks your looks as well as your health
Health, Beauty and Fashion with Denise McNamara My son was on a city bus recently when a very ...
Delayed payments no longer acceptable to farmers
A REPEAT of the delays that dogged farm payments since last September must never be allowed to ha...
Galway’s resources tested to the limit but Joyce’s soldiers are still standing
Inside Track with John McIntyre IF Padraic Joyce wanted to, he could hide behind a crippling i...