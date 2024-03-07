Galway finally off the mark as in-form Hynes sparkles

Galway 1-12

Meath 0-7

By DARREN KELLY at DUGGAN PARK

SHAUNA Hynes was Galway’s star last Sunday as the county’s senior ladies footballers finally got their 2024 season up and running with this strong display in Round 5 of the National League.

Four previous defeats had put Daniel Moynihan’s crew in danger of relegation to Division 2. And while this victory is only a temporary reprieve, it was a deserved reward for a new-look outfit who’d narrowly come up short in their recent engagements.

Hynes scored 1-5 while the returns of Kilkerrin/Clonberne duo Nicola Ward and Olivia Divilly to the starting team were also notable. Ailbhe Davoren played a strong roaming role as captain, Róisín Leonard made a significant contribution, and the defence worked hard to frustrate Meath.

Indeed, the visitors had an off day with their shooting which became more erratic as they tried to chase this contest. Shane McCormack’s side had three wins already but after a 10-point loss to Armagh two weeks ago, they were desperate to get back to winning ways.

The opening exchanges saw both teams create opportunities without yielding a score. Galway had the strong breeze on otherwise perfect playing conditions with the sun even gracing Ballinasloe. And the hosts settled quickest.

With five minutes gone, Ward pushed up the field to play her part in Hynes getting the Tribeswomen off the mark. And when Divilly was taken down 60 seconds later, Leonard converted her first free of the afternoon.

It was their opening purple patch and they doubled that advantage by the 10th minute. Hynes and Aoife O’Rourke were the providers for the lively Leonard. The Corofin forward got one from play and another from a free making it 0-4 to 0-0.

Meath were guilty of early wides but finally got off the mark on 12 minutes when Emma Duggan finished a four player move. But it was a spell just before the quarter hour that ultimately decided this game.

Pictured: Galway’s Shauna Hynes takes on Meath’s Mary Kate Lynch during Sunday’s Division One Ladies Football League tie at Duggan Park. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.