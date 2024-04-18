Galway drinkers should be braced for the six euro pint

-
-
Author: Dave O'Connell
~ 2 minutes read
Brewery cost increases are pushing Galway publicans to call time on the €5 pint – with a warning that €6 stout could become the norm in rural pubs within a couple of years.
The €5 pint of Guinness has all but vanished in Galway City since the cost-of-living crisis sent costs soaring but the latest increase by Diageo Ireland has piled pressure on publicans in the county to put up the price of a pint too.
And the Galway leader of the publicans’ representative group has warned that rural parts of the West of Ireland could become like Wales after the Tories took on the coal miners in the eighties.
“I can see what happened in Wales under Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s with the closure of the collieries happening to the West of Ireland – you will travel 25 miles for a pint of milk, a pint of porter, a newspaper, a bar of chocolate. You see it across all the villages, especially in the West, where we don’t have the density of population,” said Joe Sheridan, Chair of the County Galway Vintners (VFI) representing over 400 businesses.
Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Green-fingered Galway baker’s magic formula for homemade compost
A baker who caught a serious gardening bug during the pandemic is now selling her own homemade co...
Record reflections as vinyl reaches its 75th anniversary
A Different View with Dave O’Connell It’s 75 years ago this June that a small seven-inch or tw...
A handy day’s work for the Galway U-20s in Tullamore
Galway 4-14 Dublin 0-10 ON a formline through Offaly, it was difficult to imagine such a gu...
Flattering Galway outfit let six-point lead slip in league decider with Tipperary
Tipperary 1-13 Galway 0-15 SOMETIMES, the best team doesn’t win. That was the fate of the G...
Galway salvage a share of the spoils thanks to Joyce
Galway 0-11 Sligo 2-5 Eanna O’Reilly at Tuam Stadium THE Galway minor football team o...
Finding fellow travellers to keep you firmly on track
Socialising as a recovering alcoholic can often feel isolating, with alcohol at the centre of mos...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Tourism development Galway Chamber of Commerce has resolved to call a meeting of all i...
A peak time of year for worm infections in younger lambs
SHEEP farmers have been advised by the Dept. of Agriculture to be aware of the health risks posed...
Quarter century of hosting a musical platform for all
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Next month marks 25 years since the launch of Cian Ó Cíobháin’...