Galway dancers strut their stuff on new TV series

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A host of Galway’s most talented Irish dancers are putting their best foot forward in a new series of An Ríl Deal – as TG4 and Adare Productions begin their search for the next big thing in the world of Irish Dancing.
And among those charges with unearthing the next gem are Galway judges Labhras Sonaí Choilm Learraí, and Ronan O’Connell of Cairde Dance Company, along with Úna Ní Fhlatharta from Maynooth.
The first episode this Sunday features, among others, Connemara duo Bláithín Ní Mháinín and Meadhbh Ní Chualáin, along with Heidi Corcoran from Loughrea dancing with Caoibhe hail from Williamstown, Co. Clare.
Each week will see fantastic performers of all styles of traditional dance over eight episodes – from step dancers to set dancers and Sean-Nós dancers…even a fusion of all styles on occasion!
There are no age restrictions on the dancers – young and old and everything in between as solo dancers, duos and groups.
Presented by Síomha Ní Ruairc, this fifth series will feature dancers and groups from many counties across the country – including Westmeath, Kildare, Galway, Limerick, Dublin, Clare, Kerry, Wicklow, Mayo, Cork, Leitrim, Laois, Meath, Donegal, Derry, Antrim and Down.
This is the ultimate free-for-all Irish dance competition and a celebration of all the Irish dancing traditions, starting tonight (Sunday) at 8.30pm on TG4 and on the TG4 Player.
(Photo: Caoibhe from Williamstown, Co. Clare and Heidi from Loughrea).
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Local TD accuses the RSA and government of causing chaos in construction sector
Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has accused the RSA and the Government of causing chaos i...
Galway Constituencies emphatically votes No on referendum day
The fallout continues over the Government’s failure to change the constitution on family an...
Funeral of Saoirse Ruane takes place this afternoon
The Funeral of Saoirse Ruane will be held this afternoon in Kiltullagh. 12 year old Saoirse captu...
New hospital plan for Merlin Park is “highly ambitious”
Government plans to build a new elective hospital for Galway within four years, on a site at Merl...
Up to 60 ghost estates dotted around County Galway
There are up to sixty unfinished housing estates in County Galway, where residents have pleaded w...
UG Study recommends “Train the trainer” approach to Improve culture of Farm Safety
A University of Galway study has found that a Train-the-Trainer” approach has the potential...
Counting is underway in Leisureland and Headford on referendum votes as early indications suggest defeat for both referendums
Counting is now underway in Leisureland and Headford on the two referendum votes that took place ...
Local MEP calls for special fund to address gender credit gap for female business owners
Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for a special fund to address the gender credit ga...
SU petition to stop 30% rent hike by Galway city accommation provider gathers steam
A Students’ Union petition to stop ‘scandalous’ rent hikes by a private accommo...