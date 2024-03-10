  • Services

Galway dancers strut their stuff on new TV series

Published:

A host of Galway’s most talented Irish dancers are putting their best foot forward in a new series of An Ríl Deal – as TG4 and Adare Productions begin their search for the next big thing in the world of Irish Dancing.

And among those charges with unearthing the next gem are Galway judges Labhras Sonaí Choilm Learraí, and Ronan O’Connell of Cairde Dance Company, along with Úna Ní Fhlatharta from Maynooth.

The first episode this Sunday features, among others, Connemara duo Bláithín Ní Mháinín and Meadhbh Ní Chualáin, along with Heidi Corcoran from Loughrea dancing with Caoibhe hail from Williamstown, Co. Clare.

Each week will see fantastic performers of all styles of traditional dance over eight episodes – from step dancers to set dancers and Sean-Nós dancers…even a fusion of all styles on occasion!

There are no age restrictions on the dancers – young and old and everything in between as solo dancers, duos and groups.

Presented by Síomha Ní Ruairc, this fifth series will feature dancers and groups from many counties across the country – including Westmeath, Kildare, Galway, Limerick, Dublin, Clare, Kerry, Wicklow, Mayo, Cork, Leitrim, Laois, Meath, Donegal, Derry, Antrim and Down.

This is the ultimate free-for-all Irish dance competition and a celebration of all the Irish dancing traditions, starting tonight (Sunday) at 8.30pm on TG4 and on the TG4 Player.

(Photo: Caoibhe from Williamstown, Co. Clare and Heidi from Loughrea).

