Lough Cutra welcomes athletes for spectacular weekend of endurance racing

Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Preparations are almost complete for the twelfth running of the Lough Cutra Triathlon and Multisport Festival – the ultimate sporting test against the spectacular backdrop of an iconic castle.
These elite competitors will descend on Gort over the weekend of May 25 and 26 for the latest chapter in the prestigious Castle Race Series – with a range of triathlon, multisport, running and swimming events which take place in and around the estate and surrounds.
Hosts of the National Mixed Team Relay Club Championships along with various Aquathlon National Championships and the Youth National Series, athletes from across the country of varying ages and aspirations will descend upon the stunning privately owned castle and estate to race for glory in their chosen disciplines.
This year, in partnership with Triathlon Ireland and Galway Triathlon Club, Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon will host a very special Women’s Only Non-Competitive Sprint triathlon on the Saturday, May 25.
This new non-competitive event is aimed at encouraging women to take the plunge and embrace the sport of triathlon in a very fun, relaxed and encouraging environment.
Spectators, family members and club mates are also catered for and most welcome as they provide the support and encouragement to the athletes who dare to push outside their comfort zone in the pursuit of sporting success crossing the coveted finish line to collect their race day medal!
Spectator entry to the castle estate is completely free, spectators can roam the grounds whilst the athletes are making their way around the course.
There will be live music, tasty food concessions, yoga and trade stands in the event village to create a buzzing festival feel.
Castle Race Series owner and Lough Cutra Triathlon Race Director Brian Adcock said they were delighted to once again return to Lough Cutra Castle for a weekend of racing.
“This is our twelfth year at the Castle and we continue to be impressed by the standard of racing produced across the weekend by the athletes who race with us at the Castle,” he said.
“From the youngest to the most senior of athletes who travel from far and near to race with us, we love to see them achieve their sporting goals and ambitions at our race in Ireland,” he added.
Pictured: Triathlon swimmers take to the lake against the spectacular backdrop of Lough Cutra Castle.
