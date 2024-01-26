Galway City Council staff ‘healthiest’ in Ireland
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Dara Bradley
Maybe it’s the sea air, but staff at Galway City Council are the healthiest of any local authority workers in the country – and that’s official.
The latest National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC) scrutiny report of Galway City Council, shows that the sick rate among staff has more than halved in a decade.
In 2014, the certified sick leave rate for staff at City Hall was 4.47%. But in 2022, the City Council’s medically certified sick leave rate had fallen to 1.8%.
According to NOAC, this was “the lowest among all local authorities”. The national average was 3.01%.
Galway City Council’s self-certified sick leave was 0.14% – again well below the national average of 0.20%.
NOAC noted that Galway City Council’s sick leave figures, “have improved strongly over the years”, and the workforce is half as sick as average local authority workers across the country.
