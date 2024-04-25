Fresh plans for high-rise hotel near Galway Docks

Fresh plans have been lodged to build a high-rise hotel near Galway Docks.

The 189-bedroom hotel would be a 15 storey building, located at the corner of Lough Atalia Road and Bother na Long.





At the moment, the site opposite the Harbour Hotel contains a vacant industrial unit earmarked for demolition.

Previously, Summix BNM Developments Limited was refused permission for a 10-storey hotel at the site by city planners.

Among the reasons given were the scale and density of the project, and the impact on nearby Forthill Cemetery.

An appeal was taken to An Bord Pleanala – and an inspector initially recommended approval, given nearby developments of similar scale – like Bonham Quay – had received permission.

But they were overruled by the board, who decided to refuse permission – largely based on the impact the hotel would have on Forthill Cemetery.

Redesigned new plans have now been lodged at City Hall – with planners to make a decision in June.

