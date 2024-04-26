A major boost is in store for two transport projects in Galway after they’ve been added to a major EU Transport network.

Galway Port and the planned Athenry-Claremorris rail line are now included in the Ten-T network, following a vote in the European Parliament this week.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It means the two projects will now be eligible for funding under the Connecting Europe Facility.

Fine Gael MEP for Midlands North West Colm Markey explains why they pushed for Galway Port to be included:

The post EU Boost for Galway Port and Athenry-Claremorris rail line projects appeared first on Galway Bay FM.