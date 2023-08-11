Estimated electricity bills are a shock for the elderly
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 1 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Astronomical estimated electricity bills are putting the fear of God into elderly customers, a former mayor of Galway has said.
Councillor Frank Fahy (FG) said he was quoted a bill for two months electricity this summer that turned out to be fifty times more than the actual amount of electricity he had used at his Menlo home.
Cllr Fahy said he was floored when he was told he owed over €1,200 for July and August of this year – but it turned out Electric Ireland’s estimate was well wide of the mark.
“The last bill I got was April and May, and it was €360, which I thought was astronomical. It’s a bill I wouldn’t even get a Christmas, with all the lights and so on. I couldn’t access my online account but I took a meter reading and rang them. They then had a bill for me for July and August for €1,221.69!”
This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the August 11 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.
More like this:
Local residents plead for action on “rat run” behind Merlin Park
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local residents are pleading for action on “rat runs”...
Headford locals share concerns with Taoiseach at well-attended public meeting
Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Headford got the chance to share their concerns with th...
Affordable homes can’t be ringfenced for Galwegians
Some 30% of homes under any local authority Affordable Housing Scheme will be prioritised for peo...
Watchdog threatens ‘escalatory action’ against Ability West
Ability West has been threatened with “further escalatory action” if it does not overhaul its man...
Rising star Gilligan makes the headlines at local track
BARRY Geraghty has never won one; Rachael Blackmore and Jack Kennedy have yet to win one, but a t...
Records continue to fall as Utd win on home soil again
Galway United 3 Treaty United 0 GALWAY United remain an act of perfection on their home tur...
Talented Galway girls too powerful for the Lilywhites
Galway 3-11 Kildare 1-8 By Kevin Egan at Pearse Park THERE may be lingering disappointme...
Artists invited to apply for Studio Mór residencies
Studio Mór is a supported art studio in Oranmore village that operates alongside the Brothers of ...
Maelíosa’s rich life celebrated amid plans for larger gathering next year
BY JUDY MURPHY One of the most special events during the recent Arts Festival was a low-key ga...