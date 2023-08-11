  • Services

Estimated electricity bills are a shock for the elderly

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Estimated electricity bills are a shock for the elderly
Astronomical estimated electricity bills are putting the fear of God into elderly customers, a former mayor of Galway has said.

Councillor Frank Fahy (FG) said he was quoted a bill for two months electricity this summer that turned out to be fifty times more than the actual amount of electricity he had used at his Menlo home.

Cllr Fahy said he was floored when he was told he owed over €1,200 for July and August of this year – but it turned out Electric Ireland’s estimate was well wide of the mark.

“The last bill I got was April and May, and it was €360, which I thought was astronomical. It’s a bill I wouldn’t even get a Christmas, with all the lights and so on. I couldn’t access my online account but I took a meter reading and rang them. They then had a bill for me for July and August for €1,221.69!”

This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the August 11 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.

