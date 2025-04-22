Education Minister greeted by Gaza protest at city teacher conference

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Education Minister Helen McEntee was greeted by a protest on the conflict in Gaza as she made her way into the INTO conference in the city this morning.

Underfunding of schools, excessive workloads, teacher shortages and the need for shorter payscales are some of the items on the agenda.

The conference got underway at the Galmont Hotel in the city yesterday, and continues today and tomorrow.

Minister McEntee arrived this morning – and was greeted by this chant from a large group of teachers carrying banners and placards.

Photo credit – Catherine Burke (Whelan) on X