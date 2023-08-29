Cybersecurity is a global threat, but for some it’s a big opportunity!

The University of Galway is offering a limited number of places on its recently launched MSc in Computer Science (Adaptive Cybersecurity). This programme aims to tackle the increasing number and sophistication of cyber-attacks world-wide by combining cybersecurity training with skills in data analytics and machine learning.

Are you seeking an exciting new challenge in your ICT career? Cybersecurity offers one of the most dynamic and critically needed skills in our current economy.

The overall goal of MSc Computer Science (Adaptive Cybersecurity) programme is to strategically increase the task force of skilled graduates to meet the needs of Ireland’s high-growth in the cybersecurity industry. Cybersecurity is becoming more and more challenging and borderless, and requires new technologies for detection, mitigation and protection. The Republic of Ireland has faced several serious and high profile cyber-attacks in the past three years. Recently, at an event hosted by the University of Galway, experts highlighted that the government is serious about the emerging borderless threats and is actively working with Industry and Academia to strengthen our cyber defenses.

In response to this development the School of Computer Science at the University of Galway has introduced an innovative and an internationally unique M.Sc. in Computer Science – Adaptive Cybersecurity which commences in September 2023. This programme combines cybersecurity training with advanced data analytics techniques and machine learning concepts.

This is a 12-month full-time programme that provides cutting edge technical training and research opportunities in the emerging area of AI-driven and data analytics-driven cybersecurity. It incorporates state-of-the-art advanced dynamic cybersecurity techniques, algorithms, and frameworks to efficiently protect and mitigate systems and organisations against new emerging threats.

The programme is taught over 2 semesters with 30 ECTS per term equally divided into 6 modules. Students may also choose alternative subjects if they already have completed any of the core modules offered. Semester 1 provides introductory modules in areas like machine learning, as well as an introduction to cybersecurity related modules. In semester 2, the programme focuses on advanced interdisciplinary subjects, e.g. deep learning and secure devOps.

At the end of the first semester students will be assigned a capstone project that will be completed by the end of August.

The programme builds on the vast research experience and technical skills of renowned, interdisciplinary experts based in the School of Computer Science. In addition, it builds on the strengths of existing modules from the established and highly regarded M.Sc. programmes in Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, which provide postgraduates students with a solid foundation in the key areas of Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

Dr Michael Schukat and Dr Ihsan Ullah, Course Directors, say “We are delighted to offer places on this unique programme which is a super opportunity for highly motivated adaptive and analytical graduates particularly from number or cognate backgrounds. By investing just one year of their time in further education, they will have an excellent prospect for recruitment in the Cybersecurity sector which is experiencing a rapid expansion at the moment. There is a growing skills shortage for adaptive cybersecurity graduate roles that these students are ideally suited to fill. By the end of this programme, students also will have developed transferable skills that employers value, such as sustained critical reflection and answering or formulating difficult technical cybersecurity questions. Overall, the course will enhance the student’s skills in critical reasoning, analysis, communication, design and planning, research and investigation.

The programme is open to all graduates who have a level 8 computer science or level 8 science/engineering programme degree with sufficient training in computing. The minimum requirement for this program is a first-class honours or equivalent from a recognised university or third level college. We may accept a student with good second-class honours on recommendation of the programme director e.g., if a student already has cybersecurity related experience. The fees for EU students are €8,040.00 Euros.

This programme is a good investment considering the job opportunities after graduation. According to a recent report published in 2022 by CyberSkills and CyberIreland, there is a clear cyber related shortage of 17000 jobs until 2030. Since cybercrime is borderless there is a high demand in Ireland as well as globally for network security architects, cybersecurity operations analysts, and information security analysts, and graduates from the University of Galway can have R&D career paths in various multinational and local companies.

The University of Galway is internationally recognised for its excellence, and we are counted among the top 1% of universities worldwide. In the past five years, the University of Galway has been the only university in Ireland to rise consistently in the most competitive World University Rankings. Both the QS and Times Higher Education Rankings have placed the University in a higher position year-on-year.

For more information on this program visit this link: https://www.universityofgalway.ie/courses/taught-postgraduate-courses/computer-science-adaptive-cybersecurity.html

According to the latest Times Higher Education University Rankings, Computer Science at the University of Galway is now in the 176-200 band globally and ranked second in Ireland.