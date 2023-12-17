Corofin residents’ road safety fears

The speed of traffic along the stretch of road leading to the village of Corofin from the old N17 is a major source of concern locally.

It prompted a deputation from the Corofin area to address members of Tuam Municipal Council in the hope of reducing the speed limit, lighting up this road and having traffic calming measures put in place.

A traffic count has revealed that some 2,000 cars a day travel along this one-mile stretch from the main Tuam to Galway road into the village centre.

In recent weeks, one motorist was clocked doing 105km/h along the road which is governed by an 80km/h speed limit.

And it was stated at the meeting that Corofin has now become the victim of its own success.

In recent years, several housing developments has resulted in the population of Corofin increasing considerably – but there have been no corresponding improvements in infrastructure.

Spokesperson Bernard Ginty said that there were concerns locally over the ever-increasing volumes of traffic along this road and the speed it is moving at.

He explained to the Tuam area councillors that the fact that the road is predominantly straight, it enables motorists to easily exceed the speed limit.

Mr Ginty said that it had become a danger for pedestrians and cyclists and that was why traffic calming measures were urgently required.

He said that even flashing speed limit signs and lighting, similar to that which exists in Laraghmore on the Athenry Road, would be great to begin with and has even called for ramps to be installed close to the village.

Another representative, David Clarke said that there were around 30 houses along the road to the village and he added that footpaths were also a requirement for those who regularly walk this stretch.

He suggested that the existing poles along the road could be used for lighting purposes but, overall Mr Clarke said that the residents were looking for the speed limit to be reduced to 50km/h.

The six Councillors present at the meeting pledged funding from their annual discretionary allocation which meant that the group left with €15,500 towards their traffic calming project.

In response, Director of Services for Transport Derek Pender said that it the speed limit was reduced to 50km/h, it would “open a Pandora’s Box” in terms of entitlements.

He informed the deputation that there is a speed limit review currently in place, the results of which will be known around the middle of next year.

Mr Pender advised the group to make submission to this speed limit review as he said that any reduction would bring about a whole new funding stream.

He added that the funding allocation would also allow the provision of safe routes to local schools as well as the provision of bus shelters.

Pictured: The deputation from the Corofin area who attended this week’s meeting of Tuam Municipal Council over local road concerns.