Cash windfall for Galway GAA as ‘Win A Home’ draw is big winner
From this week's Galway City Tribune
John McIntyre
GALWAY GAA is in line for a welcome cash bonanza of over €900,000 – the profit from the county’s big ‘Win A Home’ fundraiser.
An anticipated late rush of ticket sales is set to take the number sold above 15,000 which would draw in €1.5m, with expenditure including the cost of the prize – an apartment in Salthill – running to around €600,000.
Over €100,000 of that figure will be returned to the 79 of the 80 clubs in Galway which supported the draw, while clubs which sold 30 tickets or more will also have their infrastructure levy removed permanently.
County Board Chairman Paul Bellew said the draw had exceeded expectations and he praised the goodwill of clubs and individuals who supported this Galway GAA initiative.
The draw will take place in the Lough Rea Hotel tonight (Friday), 9pm, while tickets can still be bought online at winahomegalway.com up to 6pm this evening.
