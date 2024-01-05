  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Call for celebrations to mark 900 years of ‘Gaelic Gaillimh’

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Call for celebrations to mark 900 years of ‘Gaelic Gaillimh’ Call for celebrations to mark 900 years of ‘Gaelic Gaillimh’
Share story:

Galway City Council has been urged to celebrate the Irish language and Gaelic cultural life – 900 years after the foundation of ‘Gaelic Gaillimh’.

Sinn Féin has called on the Council to develop a plan of festivities and projects to commemorate the foundation of Gaelic Gaillimh in 1124.

The year 2024 will mark 900 years since Toirdelbach Ó Conchúbhair, then both King of Connacht and High King of Ireland, ordered the building of Dún Bun na Gaillimhe, the fort at the mouth of the river Gaillimh, now known as the Corrib.

Mark Lohan, Cathaoirleach of Sinn Féin’s Galway Comhairle Ceantair and representative for Galway City Central, said the local authority and other institutions should celebrate the city’s role as an Irish language hub.

“No other city can boast being able to trace its foundations to the orders of a High King of Ireland. From the perfectly intact ancient ringforts at Dangan and Ballybane to the round tower of Roscam Monastery, sacked by the Vikings, Galway is blessed with a rich archaeological heritage that goes back well before the Norman era, and this momentous anniversary offers us an opportunity to revisit that side of Galway, tap into our Gaelic roots in terms of language, music and culture, and expand upon the tourist offering of our city,” said the SIPTU trade union representative.

The former city councillor said this celebration had the potential to connect communities across the city and could include institutions like An Taibhdhearc, Áras na nGael, the new Áras Mhic Amhlaigh and Ollscoil na Gaillimhe.
This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the January 5 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.

More like this:
no_space
Three workplace fatalities recorded in Galway last year

There were three workplace fatalities recorded in Galway last year. Figures from the Health and S...

no_space
Green light for creche at Ballymoneen Road to more than double capacity

The green light has been given for a creche at Ballymoneen Road to more than double its capacity....

no_space
Ireland needs to show America moral bankruptcy of Gaza war

Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley Our politicians love to strut on ...

no_space
Operator wants to increase student accommodation plan to 257 bedrooms

Plans to increase the size of an already-approved student accommodation complex in Terryland – to...

no_space
Death of well-known Galway historian Peadar O’Dowd

Peadar O’Dowd, the well-known Galway historian, has died. Peadar, a retired GMIT lecturer and ...

no_space
Galway City retailers report hike in footfall

Galway retailers are toasting a bumper twelve months as the turmoil caused by Covid-19 became a d...

no_space
Information evening on Palestine next Thursday

Understanding Palestine is the title of a public event that will be held in Galway City next Thur...

no_space
Callout for new work from young filmmakers

The 2024 Fresh International Film Festival, which will take place in Limerick in April, is seekin...

no_space
Important result for Connacht but uncertainly over extent of Hansen’s injury

By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT coach Pete Wilkins said that the extent of the shoulder injury picked ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up