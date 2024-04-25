Broadcaster shares story of heart scare to raise awareness

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
His voice is instantly recognisable across his home county and there’s hardly a sporting occasion without him. When he’s not on Galway Bay FM, he’s an award-winning star of the stage – and if that wasn’t enough, now he’s running for Galway County Council.
But last June, Ollie Turner was facing a different kind of battle, when he presented with symptoms such as breathlessness and palpitations whilst lying in bed, with some simple everyday activities also becoming difficult.
His breathlessness had persisted since February and became worse at night when lying down.
Though Ollie did not show signs of swollen legs, this would be another typical symptom of what he later learned are the symptoms of heart failure.
Now Galway Bay FM’s Head of Sport is going public with his own heart health journey to raise awareness of heart failure, a common condition which will affect one in five in our lifetime.
Ollie is teaming up with the Irish Association of Heart Failure Nurses (IAHFN) for their #BumpUpThePump campaign during European Heart Failure Awareness Week 2024.
Heart failure occurs when the heart does not circulate blood around the body as well as it should. When blood cannot circulate freely, congestion occurs causing fluid retention in the lungs, legs and stomach.
This can occur for a variety of reasons, as a result of damage caused by heart attack, high blood pressure, valve disease, diseases of the heart muscle and heart rhythm disorders. Heart failure can also occur due to other diseases, which ultimately damage the heart such as diabetes, lung diseases, excess alcohol, certain drugs, and infections.
Luckily for Ollie, his heart failure was detected early, but in fact he had symptoms which began many months earlier.
Caption: Ollie Turner at work in Galway Bay FM.
Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway woman is one of Ireland’s two longest-surviving transplants recipients
Two women on the opposite sides of the country have come together to celebrate their remarkable c...
Galway don’t set the pulses racing in win over Carlow
Galway 2-24 Carlow 2-14 THE championship debut of the Galway senior hurlers would hardly ha...
Tricks to avoid throwing hormones off kilter
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara We are all hearing so much about how importa...
Minor hurlers swamped by slick and superior Kilkenny
Kilkenny 4-23 Galway 1-14 John McIntyre at Nowlan Park ON the law of averages alone, Gal...
Heartless thieves prey on the dead
Heartless burglars broke into the former home of an elderly woman days after her burial – only to...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Rescued from oblivion Lovers of the West will read the report of the adjudicators at t...
Galway operator elected to Travel Agents board
A leading Galway tour operator was elected to the board of the Irish Travel Agents Association (I...
State’s Stardust apology is the beginning – not the end
World of Politics with Harry McGee When you look at the photographs now, 43 years on, you’re s...
Galway’s flagship GAA teams still leave fans uncertain of true worth
Inside Track with John McIntyre Padraic Joyce and his backroom must have been through hell and...