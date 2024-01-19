Blue Teapot invites applications for new art training programme

Blue Teapot Theatre Company’s Performing Arts School is taking applications now for enrolment in September.

The school gives adults with an intellectual disability, aged 18 and over, an opportunity to access formal training in drama, leading to certification in QQI Awards.

Blue Teapot’s three-year programme focuses on modules in drama, music, drawing, costume, design and event participation. The course also incorporates training in Life Skills, including interpersonal skills, online safety and health and fitness.

The Galway Roscommon Education Training Board provides Literacy and IT support.

Tutors on the course include theatre directors, actors, artists, musicians and designers. All are experts in their subjects and they have a wealth of knowledge in creative arts, along with specialists in advocacy.

Leah Connolly, a graduate of the course, explains that “Blue Teapot allowed us to learn new subjects we couldn’t study anywhere else, and to connect with like-minded others. The programme taught us new skills and we got an understanding of creative arts and how they work”.

In Year One, for the QQI Level 2 General Learning Major Award, the focus is on core skills. In For Years Two and Three, at Level 3, participants will further develop practical skills and can fulfil their artistic potential by getting involved in theatre showcases.

Blue Teapot’s Performing Arts School is located in Galway City’s Westend, at Munster Avenue, in a dedicated building and the programme runs four days a week.

The company which has radically transformed theatre practices by telling stories through the lens of disability, won a prestigious Cairdeas Award from the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland last June. These awards recognise the importance of community, friendship and positive impact in the not-for-profit sector.

Last March, Blue Teapot was nominated for The Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards (Judges’ Special Award) for ‘long-standing creative work with artists with intellectual disabilities’.

Places on the September course are limited and the deadline for applications is January 31.

To request an application visit www.blueteapot.ie, or email training@blueteapot.ie or telephone 087 6520146.

Pictured: Leah Connolly, Robert Comber and Mary Grace Best Lydon working on Peter Pan while training with Blue Teapot. PHOTO: ANDREW DOWNES.