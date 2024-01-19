Blue Teapot invites applications for new art training programme
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Judy Murphy
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Blue Teapot Theatre Company’s Performing Arts School is taking applications now for enrolment in September.
The school gives adults with an intellectual disability, aged 18 and over, an opportunity to access formal training in drama, leading to certification in QQI Awards.
Blue Teapot’s three-year programme focuses on modules in drama, music, drawing, costume, design and event participation. The course also incorporates training in Life Skills, including interpersonal skills, online safety and health and fitness.
The Galway Roscommon Education Training Board provides Literacy and IT support.
Tutors on the course include theatre directors, actors, artists, musicians and designers. All are experts in their subjects and they have a wealth of knowledge in creative arts, along with specialists in advocacy.
Leah Connolly, a graduate of the course, explains that “Blue Teapot allowed us to learn new subjects we couldn’t study anywhere else, and to connect with like-minded others. The programme taught us new skills and we got an understanding of creative arts and how they work”.
In Year One, for the QQI Level 2 General Learning Major Award, the focus is on core skills. In For Years Two and Three, at Level 3, participants will further develop practical skills and can fulfil their artistic potential by getting involved in theatre showcases.
Blue Teapot’s Performing Arts School is located in Galway City’s Westend, at Munster Avenue, in a dedicated building and the programme runs four days a week.
The company which has radically transformed theatre practices by telling stories through the lens of disability, won a prestigious Cairdeas Award from the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland last June. These awards recognise the importance of community, friendship and positive impact in the not-for-profit sector.
Last March, Blue Teapot was nominated for The Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards (Judges’ Special Award) for ‘long-standing creative work with artists with intellectual disabilities’.
Places on the September course are limited and the deadline for applications is January 31.
To request an application visit www.blueteapot.ie, or email training@blueteapot.ie or telephone 087 6520146.
Pictured: Leah Connolly, Robert Comber and Mary Grace Best Lydon working on Peter Pan while training with Blue Teapot. PHOTO: ANDREW DOWNES.
More like this:
Ballybane building ‘not earmarked for refugees’
Galway’s two local authorities are now providing accommodation for over 3,600 Ukrainians, accordi...
Aki, Bealham and Blade return for Champions Cup home clash with Bristol
By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT coach Pete Wilkins has defended the decision to rest World Cup players...
Galway Council’s €750k smart signs are stupid
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Real time ‘smart’ signs on Galway C...
Romantic tunes by candlelight for St Valentine’s weekend
The global live entertainment platform Fever, is bringing its candlelit concert series to Ireland...
Galwegians extend league lead with bonus point win
Ballina 16 Galwegians 29 By Jamie Curley Galwegians extended their lead at the top of Di...
HSE’s new care hub must not interfere with planes or bikes
The HSE has been instructed to show its proposals for an Enhanced Community Care Hub in Knocknaca...
Campaign for light rail intensifies as gridlock doubles in six years
Motorists in the city are sitting for four days or 94 hours a year in traffic gridlock – more tha...
Walsh Waste employee unites ring lost in portaloo with woman in Germany
In a somewhat unlikely tale of going the extra mile to provide good customer service, Walsh Waste...
Call for publication of report into babies born with head injuries at UHG
A local TD is calling for the publication of a report into nine babies born with head injuries at...