Army on the march to Renmore Barracks to raise money for two good causes

The Army is on the march to Galway – to raise cash for two charities.

Seven members of the Irish Defence Forces are due to arrive at Renmore Barracks this (Thursday) evening, after walking 216 kilometres from Dublin.

They set out from McKee Barracks in Dublin at 6am on Monday for the charity event to raise awareness and funds for veterans’ charity ONE and Irish Cancer Society.

ONE (Óglaigh Náisiúnta Na hÉireann, the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel) is an Irish veterans’ charity that supports ex-service personnel.

The organisation offers housing, professional counselling, and support services to homeless and struggling veterans.

The Irish Cancer Society aims to transform the experiences and outcomes of people affected by cancer through advocacy, support services and research.

Primarily stationed in the greater Dublin region, the energetic team is made up of Coy Sgt Martin Moules, CQMS David Bates, CQMS Darren McCarthy, Sgt Jonathan Santamaria, CQMS Peter Scully, Cpl Fran Firzhenry, and Cpl Peter McCardle.

They were supported along the way by Defence Forces colleagues who turned out to cheer them on.

Over four days the route included: Blanchardstown, Leixlip, Maynooth, Kilcock, Enfield, Mullingar, Moate, Athlone, Athenry, and Galway.

ONE was founded in 1951 to support former members of the Defence Forces as they transition into civilian life. The charity organises events to raise money and awareness around issues involving Irish veterans and currently has 38 branches, 15 veteran centres, and four residential homes across the country. The charity has helped more than 1,000 veterans out of homelessness and provides 18,615 bed nights a year, between its homes in Athlone, Cobh, Dublin, and Letterkenny.

Defence Forces Veteran and CEO of ONE, Cormac Kirwan, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as one of this year’s charities. All in ONE have a huge admiration and respect for the group to undertake such a challenge. We wish each and every one of them the greatest success and thank them for all their efforts. Without the continued support of all of our donors, we would not be able to fund our vital services for struggling veterans in need.”

Pictured: The Army walkers setting out from Dublin for Galway on Monday (from left) Peter McCardle, Fran Fitzhenry, Peter Scully, Martin Moules, Jonathan Santamaria, David Bates and Darren McCarthy.