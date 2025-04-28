Ardrahan farmer to be co-opted onto Galway County Council today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The final Galway County Council seat left vacant since February’s Seanad elections will be filled today.

Lawrence, or Laurie Harney, a farmer and agricultural contractor from Ardrahan is to be co-opted at today’s meeting at County Hall.

Mr. Harney, who is a former chair of the Fine Gael East Galway Constituency Executive, was selected at an uncontested convention earlier this month.

He’ll take the Gort/Kinvara seat left vacant by now Senator PJ Murphy later this morning.