An Púcán proudly sponsoring Connacht Rugby’s home jersey

An Púcán have long been one of the biggest supporters of Connacht Rugby – and they are once again “backing the favourites” by sponsoring the back of the province’s home jersey for the 2023/24 season.

With the World Cup well and truly a distant memory, it’s refreshing to have provincial rugby back once again – and in-form Connacht are lighting up the Sportsground with incredible performances already.

Connacht Rugby’s distinctive green home kit is sure to haunt a few opposition players’ nightmares this season, especially if coach Pete Wilkins’ charges continue to perform as well as they have been so far this season.

An Púcán proudly feature on the back of the home jersey on the collar – and the great-looking kit is sure to be on countless Christmas lists this season, especially for the die-hard rugby fans out there. They will also be giving out limited-edition Connacht Rugby hats and swag to select fans over the coming days, so keep an eye out for these.

An Púcán is part of the Connacht Hospitality Group (which is sponsoring Connacht Rugby’s European shirt) – while The Connacht Hotel is sponsoring their away shirt.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be sponsoring Connacht Rugby’s home jersey for the 2023/24 season,” said Matthew Fraser, General Manager at An Púcán.

“Everyone is rooting for the team to have an incredible season on all fronts, and many of our team often visit the Sportsground to cheer them on – so, we’re absolutely thrilled to be backing them like this,” he added.

And if you’re not able to get to the Sportsground throughout the season, you can always watch the big games on one of the country’s largest TV screens in An Púcán’s famous beer garden.

Pictured are Connacht team members Tom Farrell, Byron Ralston and Sean O’Brien Photo; Aoife Kilkelly.

