An Púcán proudly sponsoring Connacht Rugby’s home jersey

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
An Púcán have long been one of the biggest supporters of Connacht Rugby – and they are once again “backing the favourites” by sponsoring the back of the province’s home jersey for the 2023/24 season.
With the World Cup well and truly a distant memory, it’s refreshing to have provincial rugby back once again – and in-form Connacht are lighting up the Sportsground with incredible performances already.
Connacht Rugby’s distinctive green home kit is sure to haunt a few opposition players’ nightmares this season, especially if coach Pete Wilkins’ charges continue to perform as well as they have been so far this season.
An Púcán proudly feature on the back of the home jersey on the collar – and the great-looking kit is sure to be on countless Christmas lists this season, especially for the die-hard rugby fans out there. They will also be giving out limited-edition Connacht Rugby hats and swag to select fans over the coming days, so keep an eye out for these.
An Púcán is part of the Connacht Hospitality Group (which is sponsoring Connacht Rugby’s European shirt) – while The Connacht Hotel is sponsoring their away shirt.
“We’re absolutely delighted to be sponsoring Connacht Rugby’s home jersey for the 2023/24 season,” said Matthew Fraser, General Manager at An Púcán.
“Everyone is rooting for the team to have an incredible season on all fronts, and many of our team often visit the Sportsground to cheer them on – so, we’re absolutely thrilled to be backing them like this,” he added.
And if you’re not able to get to the Sportsground throughout the season, you can always watch the big games on one of the country’s largest TV screens in An Púcán’s famous beer garden.
Pictured are Connacht team members Tom Farrell, Byron Ralston and Sean O’Brien Photo; Aoife Kilkelly.
SPONSORED CONTENT
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Minister “reluctant” to give assurance city flood defense scheme will be completed by 2029
The OPW Minister has expressed a “reluctance” to give any assurance that a long-await...
An Bord Pleanala refuses 165 homes in Ballinasloe
An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for 165 homes in Ballinasloe. The Strategic Housing Devel...
Calls on Galway’s local authorities to raise Flag of Peace for Christmas
Councillor Alan Cheevers has called on Galway City and County Councils to rise the Flag of Peace ...
Culture community conspicuous by their absence at book launch
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley There was a huge turnout at the l...
Families’ anger at ‘no-go’ woods with open-air sex and drugs
Frequent open air sexual activity and drug dealing has turned a popular wood near the regional he...
Volunteer Flutura helps other migrants integrate into community
In many towns, villages and neighborhoods, having a strong community or a ‘community spirit’ play...
Transport Minister says Park & Ride at Cappagh is ‘still on cards’
The Minister for Transport has told the Dáil that a Park & Ride proposal beside Cappagh Park ...
Galway’s traffic ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
Galway’s roads have become the nightmare before Christmas, according to councillors who told a me...
Corinthians show steel in edging past Ulster hosts
Corinthians 15 Dungannon 14 By John Mulligan A second-half penalty from Sean Naughton pr...