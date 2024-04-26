An Bord Pleanála approves significant housing and enterprise development in Athenry
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An Bord Pleanala has given the go-ahead to plans for a significant mixed-use development in Athenry.
The project at Caherroyn Road would include more than 30 homes, as well as enteprise and office space.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Developer RHOC Athenry Ltd previously sought permission for a supermarket at the site, but was refused by county planners.
In late 2022 it came back with significantly different plans – a mixed-use development with a strong focus on enterprise.
The project would see 2 existing homes demolished, and replaced with four blocks of varying height.
Between them, they’ll offer 32 apartments, an enterprise centre, and a variety of start-up and office space.
But the latest plans were also rejected by county planners on several grounds, including traffic hazards and excessive density.
An appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanala – which has now granted permission with some revised conditions.
316109
The post An Bord Pleanála approves significant housing and enterprise development in Athenry appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
EU Boost for Galway Port and Athenry-Claremorris rail line projects
A major boost is in store for two transport projects in Galway after they’ve been added to ...
Galway Gardaí to warn food delivery cyclists over unsafe road behaviour
Food delivery cyclists in Galway are to receive a warning from Gardaí over what’s been desc...
Calls for more recycling options in West of City
There are calls for more recycling options in the West of Galway City. Councillor Alan Curran has...
United aim to improve on dismal run against champions
ANY time it has been put to Ollie Horgan this season that Galway United’s game against so-and-so ...
Macnas bursaries to aid careers
Sixteen creative practitioners have been chosen for the Macnas Career Development Bursary scheme,...
Posters are integral to Galway’s free elections
Bradley Bytes – a sort of political column by Dara Bradley Mike Cubbard, the Independent Counc...
Councillors clash over ‘too PC’ name — but Droichead an Dóchais voted through
By Denise McNamara The new Droichead an Dóchais was slammed as the wrong name in a time of no ...
United take valuable point from scoreless derby clash
Sligo Rovers 0 Galway United 0 IT ended honours-even in the Showgrounds on Monday night in ...
Fine weather brings a spike in drink drive arrests
The first shot of sustained sunshine so far this year on Sunday brought with it an unwelcome side...