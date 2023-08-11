Affordable homes can’t be ringfenced for Galwegians
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Some 30% of homes under any local authority Affordable Housing Scheme will be prioritised for people living or working within a 10km radius of Galway City.
Three housing developments with an ‘affordable’ element are in the pipeline in the coming years in Galway City with the potential to deliver around 150 homes.
But the Affordable Housing Scheme of Priorities published by the Department of Housing means that only 30% of them can be prioritised for people living in Galway City and its environs.
The remaining 70% of homes will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to applicants who meet the other eligibility criteria, including income thresholds, and that they have not previously owned or purchased a house in the state. They can be from anywhere in the State.
Exceptions for ‘fresh start’ applicants, such as divorcees, can be made.
Some 30% of the stock is earmarked for people who meet the local authority criteria, “live or work at a current address in the Galway City Metropolitan areas and/or within a 10km radius of Galway City Council boundary”.
This effectively means that eligible people from outside Galway City Council’s jurisdiction could be selected to buy 70% of any affordable housing that is built by the local authority here.
This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the August 11 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.
More like this:
Local residents plead for action on “rat run” behind Merlin Park
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local residents are pleading for action on “rat runs”...
Headford locals share concerns with Taoiseach at well-attended public meeting
Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Headford got the chance to share their concerns with th...
Watchdog threatens ‘escalatory action’ against Ability West
Ability West has been threatened with “further escalatory action” if it does not overhaul its man...
Estimated electricity bills are a shock for the elderly
Astronomical estimated electricity bills are putting the fear of God into elderly customers, a fo...
Rising star Gilligan makes the headlines at local track
BARRY Geraghty has never won one; Rachael Blackmore and Jack Kennedy have yet to win one, but a t...
Records continue to fall as Utd win on home soil again
Galway United 3 Treaty United 0 GALWAY United remain an act of perfection on their home tur...
Talented Galway girls too powerful for the Lilywhites
Galway 3-11 Kildare 1-8 By Kevin Egan at Pearse Park THERE may be lingering disappointme...
Artists invited to apply for Studio Mór residencies
Studio Mór is a supported art studio in Oranmore village that operates alongside the Brothers of ...
Maelíosa’s rich life celebrated amid plans for larger gathering next year
BY JUDY MURPHY One of the most special events during the recent Arts Festival was a low-key ga...