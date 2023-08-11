Affordable homes can’t be ringfenced for Galwegians

Some 30% of homes under any local authority Affordable Housing Scheme will be prioritised for people living or working within a 10km radius of Galway City.

Three housing developments with an ‘affordable’ element are in the pipeline in the coming years in Galway City with the potential to deliver around 150 homes.

But the Affordable Housing Scheme of Priorities published by the Department of Housing means that only 30% of them can be prioritised for people living in Galway City and its environs.

The remaining 70% of homes will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to applicants who meet the other eligibility criteria, including income thresholds, and that they have not previously owned or purchased a house in the state. They can be from anywhere in the State.

Exceptions for ‘fresh start’ applicants, such as divorcees, can be made.

Some 30% of the stock is earmarked for people who meet the local authority criteria, “live or work at a current address in the Galway City Metropolitan areas and/or within a 10km radius of Galway City Council boundary”.

This effectively means that eligible people from outside Galway City Council’s jurisdiction could be selected to buy 70% of any affordable housing that is built by the local authority here.

