WYLDE Wins ‘Best Café in Galway’ Award

WYLDE on Forster Street have claimed the ‘Best Café in Galway’ award at the Connaught Regional finals of the 2024 Irish Restaurant Awards.

The awards ceremony took place at Knockranny House Hotel, Co. Mayo, and there were dozens of nominees and winners on the night.

It was a fun-filled awards gala with plenty of gongs handed out – and so many deserving winners across multiple categories.

WYLDE is a high-end café and delicatessen that takes pride in offering a diverse array of high-quality, artisanal, and delicious options to suit all manner of personal preferences. Their vegan bowls, signature sandwiches, and yummy breakfast pots are just a selection of what they offer.

WYLDE also offers a Click & Collect service that means customers can choose what they love in a flash, pick it up at their convenience, and indulge their senses.

Plus, WYLDE’s Offsite Catering service is a great way to elevate all manner of events, whether it’s a big birthday, special anniversary, corporate offsite, or Wedding Day Two. WYLDE can even deliver their offerings straight to their customer.

Speaking about the ‘Best Café in Galway’ award win, WYLDE Café Manager Ivona Catak said: “It’s fantastic to win this prestigious award. The whole team here are delighted and it’s a testament to everyone’s hard work. We’re looking forward to continuing to provide a high level of service to everyone who visits us here in WYLDE.”

Pictured: WYLDE Café Manager Ivona Catak (centre) and HYDE Manager Roisin McGee (left) with their team.

SPONSORED CONTENT