WYLDE Wins ‘Best Café in Galway’ Award

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
WYLDE on Forster Street have claimed the ‘Best Café in Galway’ award at the Connaught Regional finals of the 2024 Irish Restaurant Awards.
The awards ceremony took place at Knockranny House Hotel, Co. Mayo, and there were dozens of nominees and winners on the night.
It was a fun-filled awards gala with plenty of gongs handed out – and so many deserving winners across multiple categories.
WYLDE is a high-end café and delicatessen that takes pride in offering a diverse array of high-quality, artisanal, and delicious options to suit all manner of personal preferences. Their vegan bowls, signature sandwiches, and yummy breakfast pots are just a selection of what they offer.
WYLDE also offers a Click & Collect service that means customers can choose what they love in a flash, pick it up at their convenience, and indulge their senses.
Plus, WYLDE’s Offsite Catering service is a great way to elevate all manner of events, whether it’s a big birthday, special anniversary, corporate offsite, or Wedding Day Two. WYLDE can even deliver their offerings straight to their customer.
Speaking about the ‘Best Café in Galway’ award win, WYLDE Café Manager Ivona Catak said: “It’s fantastic to win this prestigious award. The whole team here are delighted and it’s a testament to everyone’s hard work. We’re looking forward to continuing to provide a high level of service to everyone who visits us here in WYLDE.”
Pictured: WYLDE Café Manager Ivona Catak (centre) and HYDE Manager Roisin McGee (left) with their team.
SPONSORED CONTENT
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Strong West of Ireland involvement in international study on marine industry
An aquaculture farm in Connemara is among the 100 ocean farming and marine businesses joining for...
Connemara councillor Noel Thomas resigns from Fianna Fail
Connemara councillor Noel Thomas has announced his resignation from the Fianna Fail party. He say...
Late-night fun at HYDE’s ‘Bottomless After Dark’ event
Mark Friday, April 5th, in your calendar because you’ll need it free for HYDE Bar’s exciting ‘Bot...
New pedestrians crossings to be in place by end of the year
New pedestrian and cycle crossings in the vicinity of the Browne Roundabout near University Hospi...
Parents left in the lurch after crèche announces its closure
Parents and children have been left devastated by the news that their neighbourhood crèche in Gal...
Kissing gates make wheelchair- accessible seesaw inaccessible
A wheelchair-accessible seesaw in a Galway playground is inaccessible for many wheelchair users –...
Mairead Farrell says students being priced out of student accommodation market due to reliance on vulture funds
Many students are being priced out of the student accommodation market because of Government over...
Young Fine Gael President to contest local elections in Athenry Oranmore
The President of Young Fine Gael is to contest the upcoming local elections in Athenry/Oranmore. ...
Minister says need for additional services being examined following withdrawal of Aircoach Galway-Dublin service
Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says the need for additional services is being examined, following ...