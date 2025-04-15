Work to begin on extending cycle lane bollards in Doughiska South

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Work is set to begin on extending cycle lane bollards in Doughiska South.

At present, the bollards run from the Dublin Road down towards the Spar Shop.

But they’ll now be extended as far as the railway line near the Coast Road.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says improved safety is important, but residents have some concerns the bollards will make it harder to get in and out of their homes.

He also says it’s vital that some provision is made for school buses.