Galway City Council issues warning over buildings at Nuns’ Island

Prominent dilapidated buildings in Galway city centre will be placed on the Derelict Sites register – if the owner fails to act.

Galway City Council said it had inspected numbers 26 and 34 at Nuns’ Island twice this year but it said no improvement works have been carried out on the building.

Ronan Killeen, senior staff officer in the Derelicts Site Department at City Hall, wrote to the owner of the properties this week, outlining that works were not carried out on the buildings in line with a warning issued in February of this year.

Mr Killeen served notice to the owners, as per the Derelict Site Act, informing them that the City Council “intended to enter the property at 26 and 34 Nuns Island Galway on the register of Derelict Sites of Galway City Council”.

A derelict site is one that detracts from the amenity, character, or appearance of land in the neighbourhood.

The two buildings in question are on the same side of the road as Nuns’ Island Theatre and The Bish secondary school but nearer to Mill Street.

In February, a notice was issued by the City Council asking the owner of property at 26 Nuns Island to remove waste and debris from the site; clean and repaint it; remove graffiti from hoarding; remove overgrown vegetation; and properly secure the site.

The City Council also asked the owners to carryout similar work at number 34 Nuns’ Island, including an inspection of the roof covering and to replace any tiles where necessary.

The Council said the owners of the sites, in the townland of Townparks, have 28 days from June 27, 2025, to make submissions about the local authority’s plans to enter the site on the Derelict Sites register.

Properties placed on the register may be subjected to an annual levy of 7% of the market value of the property. Property owners may also face legal proceedings for non-compliance with notices to render properties non-derelict.

Pictured: The buildings are on the same side of the road as the Bish and Nuns’ Island Theatre, located close to Mill Street. PHOTO: JOE O’SHAUGHNESSY.