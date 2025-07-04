Galway United head to Drogheda with both sides having lost main strikers in past week
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Mike Rafferty
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
The League of Ireland is as unpredictable as ever as strange results and a lack of consistency from most clubs continues to catch the eye. In the midst of it all are a Galway United side who are on the coat-tails of those chasing European qualifying spots, and yet are always looking at those below in the table and who are threading in or just above the relegation and play-off zone.
They take to the road tonight for a meeting with Drogheda United (7.45pm) in Sullivan & Lambe Park, a venue where they drew 1-1 earlier in the campaign. On that occasion, they required a Killian Brouder goal to level matters after a Ryan Brennan finish had given the home side an interval advantage.
Drogheda are one of the surprise packets of the campaign. Last season they only survived in the top-flight following a relegation play-off win over Bray Wanderers, but in the current campaign have impressed hugely, as they have contended in the top four all season.
Both clubs have one thing in common in the past week in that they have lost their main striker, with the departure from Galway of the league’s top scorer Moses Dyer well documented at this stage; while Douglas James-Taylor has left Drogheda and signed for Bohemians. Having been on loan at the Louth club from Walsall.
Both will leave a huge void, but the action has to go on and of course United have secured a replacement with Malcolm Shaw featuring in recent games. The long-serving Stephen Walsh is well capable of filling the striker role and indeed he linked with Shaw on Friday for the first time against Shelbourne. Young Cillian Tollett is also getting some game time, as he gains experience at this level.
Patrick Hickey missed the Shelbourne game due to injury, but should be available for Friday. The Chicago man is so important to United, although he could do with a goal, having not scored in the last 11 games.
Killian Brouder and Greg Cunningham are also injury concerns with both leaving the action early in last Friday’s 1-1 draw at home to Shelbourne, but having resumed training on Wednesday, they too will be looking to start.
One player who will not be involved is Conor McCormack, as his injury from that game has ruled him out. Jimmy Keohane remains a long-term absentee, with his return scheduled for the end of the month.
Another gap to fill will be in central midfield: Cian Byrne played his last game for the club last Friday as his loan spell from Bohemians came to an end. His contributions in the opening half of the season were crucial to United’s performances, while his two goals away to Sligo ensured a massive win at the Showgrounds in April, a first league win at the ground in 29 years.
There is the possibility of one other new signing this week,
Pictured: Jeannot Esua of Galway United breaks out of defence, leaving Shelbourne’s James Norris trailing in his wake in Eamonn Deacy Park last Friday night. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
