Women’s health to be focus of medical experts at Salthill event

Women’s health is to be the focus of medical experts who will gather at an event in Salthill tomorrow.

The ‘Navigating your hormones and Empowering Women’ event will feature Dr Mary Ryan Consultant Endocrinologist and Oonagh O’Hagan pharmacist and MD of Meaghers Pharmarcy Group.





The event aims to educate women on the impact of hormones on their health and has an admission fee

Dr Mary Ryan explains its main focus

