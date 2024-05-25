Women’s health to be focus of medical experts at Salthill event
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Women’s health is to be the focus of medical experts who will gather at an event in Salthill tomorrow.
The ‘Navigating your hormones and Empowering Women’ event will feature Dr Mary Ryan Consultant Endocrinologist and Oonagh O’Hagan pharmacist and MD of Meaghers Pharmarcy Group.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The event aims to educate women on the impact of hormones on their health and has an admission fee
Dr Mary Ryan explains its main focus
The post Women’s health to be focus of medical experts at Salthill event appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Director of the Arts Council of Ireland opens annual ATU Graduate Art Show
The ATU School of Design and Creative Arts annual graduate art exhibition has been formally opene...
Galway Community Circus to host Circus in the Park tomorrow
A free family-friendly day of circus activities will be held tomorrow at Father Burke Park in Gal...
Athenry Agricultural Show to take place this weekend
The Athenry Agricultural Show will take place tomorrow. It’ll offer a range of classes in c...
Packed programme for Headford Festival with five days of diverse entertainment
Headford is gearing up for a five-day extravaganza of music, sports, arts, and community engageme...
Galway RNLI lifeboat volunteer selected as finalist for Dara Fitzpatrick Award
A Galway lifeboat volunteer who – in her professional life as a nurse – also organises training i...
One-day family festival will celebrate creativity, art and performance for kids
A feast of interactive workshops, artistic demonstrations, and live performances – all providing ...
Baby and woman in her thirties taken to UHG following single vehicle collision near Loughrea
A baby and a woman in her 30s have been taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated non-lif...
New Mr Price store to open in Doughiska
The Irish-owned retailer Mr Price is set to open a new store in Doughiska. The signage was put up...
Clarinbridge author celebrates Children’s Books Ireland award
Clarinbridge local, Serena Molloy, is celebrating her win at the KPMG Children’s Books Irel...