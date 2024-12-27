Tai Chi and Mindfulness prove to be a big hit with members of Clifden Men’s Shed

Nineteen men from the newly established Marconi Men’s Shed, Clifden completed a six-week ‘Tai Chi and Mindfulness’ Course recently.

The course was funded by the HSE Carers Department and the Course Instructor was Natalia Krause from Chen Tai Chi Galway.

And participants were presented with Certificates at a special Ceremony held in the HSE Elm Tree Centre in Clifden last week.

Tom McWilliam from Ballyconneely was one of those who undertook the course; he is also the Chairperson of Marconi Men’s Shed.

“The philosophy in the Shed is that it is important to look after both our mind and body,” he said.

“When men reach a certain age and experience life transitions such as retirement, they can feel very stuck for things to do and this can cause loneliness and depression.

“The combination of Tai Chi and Mindfulness in this course was ideal as it emphasised the integration of mind and body, which improves our overall physical and mental well-being, and helps promote a sense of calm and relaxation.

“Importantly, they are easy skills to learn so practicing at home and continuing the skills independently after the course is over is possible,” he added.

The oldest gentleman to undertake the course was 81-year-old Peter Jeffries from Clifden.

“I did not miss one class, each week was fantastic, during the winter months we tend to spend more time indoors and it is important to do a course like this to help maintain a regular schedule of physical activity for optimal health, as well as the social benefit of getting out of the house, meeting people and making new friends,” he said.

Michelle Harrison is the Manager of the Carers Department, HSE West and North West – and her department funded the course.

“Tai Chi is appropriate for people of all ages and fitness levels as it is a low-impact exercise that combines slow, fluid movements, mindful breathing and mental focus, and is often referred to as a moving meditation which relates well with mindfulness practices, such as body scan meditation and loving kindness meditation,” she explained.

She subsequently evaluated the course which involved all men completing a questionnaire.

“All participants reported significant improvements in their health and well-being as a result of undertaking the six-week course, citing observed benefits such as, sleeping better, improved coordination, greater flexibility, more relaxed/calm, reduced joint stiffness and pain, feeling fitter, managing stress better, and having a better mental outlook overall,” she said.

Regular Tai Chi and Mindfulness practice has been associated with numerous health benefits, including improved balance and flexibility, reduced stress and anxiety, lowered blood pressure, improved immune function, relief of chronic pain and inflammatory conditions, and improved cognitive function.

For further information or for enquiries contact the Carers Department, HSE West and North West, 25 Newcastle Road, Galway on 091 546133.

Pictured: Members of the Marconi Men’s Shed in Clifden who completed a six-week ‘Tai Chi and Mindfulness’ Course recently (front – from left) Dave Beecher; John Kelly; Natalia Krause, Course Instructor, Chen Tai Chi Galway; Peter Jeffries, Stewart Clark, Joseph Coyne, Stephen Gibbons, with (back) Terence McWilliam; Padraig Duane; Donal Thorp; Tony Whelan; Michelle Harrison, Manager, Carers Department, HSE West and North West; Tom McWilliam; Eddy Stocker; Peter Carey; Percy Hyland; Jimmy O’Toole; Tim Gough.