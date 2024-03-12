South Park masterplan consultants set to be appointed

Consultants for the long-awaited masterplan for an overhaul of South Park in the Claddagh are set to be in place in the next two months, according to Mayor Eddie Hoare.

He said that Galway City Council has invited tenders for the appointment of a multi-disciplinary team to design the masterplan for ‘the Swamp’.

“This project has been earmarked for over a decade and is one of the key recreational developments being progressed by Galway City Council together with the Kingston lands.

“The tender will be live for a period of six weeks and after which a consultant will be appointed and a masterplan prepared.

“This is a very positive development in the progression of this plan. The South Plan redevelopment offers so much potential for sporting and recreational uses and the public will be invited to make submissions as part of the process.

“I would hope that this project will progress to planning stage by Autumn 2024. This will be widely welcomed by the many clubs and the members of the public who use this facility on a daily basis,” the Mayor said.

Former mayor Mike Cubbard added: “Following a brief cooling off period for unsuccessful applicants to appeal, the consultants should then proceed with consultation with local clubs, schools, residents and community groups to ensure we maximise the use of the park in future.”

He described the South Park masterplan as “long discussed and long overdue” – it has been promised for more than 20 years.

“I have continually raised this with the officials in Galway City Council as I firmly believe all communities deserve modern facilities that encourages participation in sport and activity but also supports the volunteers who drive this participation on a daily basis.

“I welcome this progress and thank the officials on Galway City Council for getting the masterplan to this stage. It is a positive move forward and is another step closer to seeing long overdue improvements in one of Galway’s longest standing communities,” Cllr Cubbard added.

In 2018, councillors approved a plan for South Park which included a redesign and upgrade of the children’s playground beside the clubhouse, a skateboard park, outdoor gym equipment, a full-sized UEFA standard soccer pitch, new lighting and footpaths, an extension of perimeter footpath facilitating a full-loop of the green area, including a footpath inside the boundary along Grattan Road. It also included additional parking and makes provision for public toilets.

The Mayor said this week: “The new plan will incorporate some of the initial plan but will be a wider scope of work to include environmental impact, flood defences, active travel, biodiversity and other areas.”