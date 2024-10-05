Scoil Samhraidh an Phiarsaigh delves into history, folklore, sport and dance

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Words and photo: Seán Ó Mainnín
History, debate, folklore, sport and dance were some of the ingredients served up at the Patrick Pearse Summer School, ‘Scoil Samhraidh an Phiarsaigh’ which was held last Thursday and Friday at Ionad Chultúrtha an Phiarsaigh in Ros Muc, next to Pearse’s original cottage.
Leas-Chathaoirleach Ollie Turner welcomed those attending and introduced historian Cormac Ó Comhraí. Cormac’s lecture dealt with the fall-out of the Civil War on the anti-Treaty side.
The unhappiness with the Free State spurred emigration to the US, diminished communities and cut swathes through GAA clubs, Cumann na nGaedheal’s failure to resolve the land question began the party’s slow demise while another war against the boom in illicit distilling pitted army against poteen-makers.
The extraordinary life of Ros Muc woman Brigid Ní Mhainnín (1865-1958) was recounted by speaker Bridie Ní Chonámha.
The only single white woman to venture alone into the Yukon and emerge with a fortune from gold mining, her exploits and single-mindedness earned her the title “Queen of Alaska” among her hard-nosed gold-miniing peers.
After a career that would sing from a Hollywood script, she retired to Ros Muc converting her gold into grants for local students to attend further education.
Entertainment was provided by Connemara’s youth with Ceoltóírí Óga Carna and Ceoltóírí Óga Chois Fharraige. Colm Ó Neasa pointed to the secrets that placenames can reveal to us while former professional cyclist and TG4 Tour de France commentator, Padraic Ó Cuinn, talked about the health of the sport of cycling and his own sports-wear business, Velotec.
Anyone exhausted by the tales took solace in a specially-laid on mind and well-being workshop given by Marion Ní Conghaile.
Rising high…Ceoltóírí Óga Carna raising their instruments (back – from left) Páraic Ó Conaire, Ruadhán Connelly, Darach Ó Cathasaigh, Sadhbh Ní Chathasaigh, Ashling Ní FHeinneadha, Amy Ní Fheinneadha, Ruán Standún, Kevin Breathnach, with (front) Fiadh Ní Chualáin, Seoidín Ní Chualáin, Fionnuala Ní Chualáin, Abbie Nic Dhonnacha, Eleanor Breathnach.
