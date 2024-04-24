  • Services

Services

Relief for commuters as Tuam Bypass to fully reopen Thursday morning

Published:

Relief for commuters as Tuam Bypass to fully reopen Thursday morning
Share story:

Commuters in Tuam will be breathing a sigh of relief with confirmation the Bypass will reopen fully tomorrow morning.

The closure of the bypass due to works has caused traffic havoc in recent days, with motorists being diverted through Tuam town.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Emergency resurfacing works commenced on Sunday night, causing delays of up to 40 minutes at peak times.

Both lanes of the Tuam Bypass will temporarily reopen from 3PM today (Wednesday), and will close again for a time from 8PM.

Local councillor Donagh Killilea says the evening/night closure should allow for the completion of works.

He has also received confirmation it will then be reopened fully tomorrow morning.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galway Bay FM (@galwaybayfm)

The post Relief for commuters as Tuam Bypass to fully reopen Thursday morning appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
City Councillor claims the new Corrib bridge is not a safe option for pedestrians and cyclists

A City Councillor claims the new Corrib bridge is not a safe option for pedestrians and cyclists ...

no_space
O’ Cuiv calls for all island residents to be given automatic medical card

Anyone who’s actually resident on one of Galway’s offshore islands should be automati...

no_space
Galway city councillor Clodagh Higgins elected to Fine Gael Executive Council

Galway City Councillor Clodagh Higgins has been elected to the Executive Council of Fine Gael. Th...

no_space
Galway Bay fm’s Ollie Turner raises awareness of Heart Failure after diagnosis

Galway Bay fm’s Ollie Turner is sharing his story of being diagnosed with Heart Failure to ...

no_space
City Councillor questions effectiveness of electronic speed signs

A city councillor is not convinced electronic speed signs have a positive impact on driver behavi...

no_space
Local TD among those calling for end to mean-test scheme for Family Carers allowance

Local TD Denis Naughten, alongside the Regional Group of TDs, is calling for an end to the means-...

no_space
Local councillor confirms Tuam bypass will temporarily reopen for rush-hour traffic this evening

A local councillor has confirmed the Tuam bypass will reopen for rush-hour traffic this evening. ...

no_space
Big turnout for city meeting on housing

The turnout at a public information meeting held in Galway recently, focused on housing grants an...

no_space
Man behind city ‘kissing gates’ barriers project wins nomination

Galway-based active travel and accessibility advocate David Corley has been nominated as a finali...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up