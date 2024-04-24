Relief for commuters as Tuam Bypass to fully reopen Thursday morning

Commuters in Tuam will be breathing a sigh of relief with confirmation the Bypass will reopen fully tomorrow morning.

The closure of the bypass due to works has caused traffic havoc in recent days, with motorists being diverted through Tuam town.





Emergency resurfacing works commenced on Sunday night, causing delays of up to 40 minutes at peak times.

Both lanes of the Tuam Bypass will temporarily reopen from 3PM today (Wednesday), and will close again for a time from 8PM.

Local councillor Donagh Killilea says the evening/night closure should allow for the completion of works.

He has also received confirmation it will then be reopened fully tomorrow morning.

