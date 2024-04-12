Private road beside Sylane School to be taken over by County Council
The private road adjacent to Sylane School is to be taken over by Galway County Council
The cost will be met by the area councillors through their notice of motion money
Tuam area Fianna Fáil Councillor Mary Hoade has raised the matter with officials and has been assured the work will be done this year
