The private road adjacent to Sylane School is to be taken over by Galway County Council

The cost will be met by the area councillors through their notice of motion money





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Tuam area Fianna Fáil Councillor Mary Hoade has raised the matter with officials and has been assured the work will be done this year

The post Private road beside Sylane School to be taken over by County Council appeared first on Galway Bay FM.