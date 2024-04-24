O’ Cuiv calls for all island residents to be given automatic medical card

Anyone who’s actually resident on one of Galway’s offshore islands should be automatically entitled to a medical card.

That’s according to Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’ Cuiv, who’s told the Dáil it’s an “obvious and simple” thing.





He said for anything beyond GP services, islanders have to travel to the mainland, which carries a lot of additional cost.

Deputy O’ Cuiv also added it’s already 33 percent more expensive to live on the islands, which means islanders have much lower disposable incomes than the mainland.

