No red carpet when Reagan came to town

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
by Brendan Speedie Smith
As the highlight of the celebrations to mark 500 years since Galway was granted self-governing city status by King Richard III, US President Ronald Reagan came here on June 2 1984 to receive the Freedom of the City and to be conferred with an honorary doctorate-in-law at University College Galway.
In what was a US Presidential election year, Reagan’s Republican Party were thrilled with the opportunity for him to emphasise his Irish ancestry which they hoped could help capture a significant segment of the influential Irish/American blue-collar demographic that up until then traditionally voted Democrat.
Around this time too, a special committee representing a diverse range of groups had been set up to plan a series of Reagan-themed events – music nights, street theatre, poetry readings and public talks.
It meant that, on June 2, thousands of people from all walks of life came into the city to join thousands of Galwegians to mark a visit that had captivated the attention of global audiences. But they were not there to welcome President Reagan; they were there to condemn him, to protest against US foreign policies which had brought poverty, destruction and death to millions of civilians across Latin America, South Africa and the Middle East.
Caption: A section of the crowd gathered at Fr Burke Park on Fr Griffin Road, ahead of their protest march.
Read the full version Speedie’s memories of a huge day in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Hard to see the justification for Croker ticket price hike
A Different View with Dave O’Connell For all of those giving out about the price of All-Irelan...
Own a slice of Galway history
It was built over a century ago as a boarding school for young ladies – but Mount Eaton House was...
Glass act celebrates giants of trad music
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Music legends Séamus Begley and Desmond O’Halloran might be gone fr...
Conventions show the big guns on an election footing
World of Politics with Harry McGee The Maynooth political geographer Adrian Kavanagh put up a ...
Larkins prove too strong for Gort rivals in fluctuating tie
Tommy Larkins 1-24 Gort 3-15 By Mike Rafferty in Kilbeacanty A Conor Gardiner goal prove...
Cashel fly out of the blocks with massive 16-point win
Castlegar 2-30 Oranmore-Maree 2-14 By Pádraic Ó Ciardha at Pearse Stadium CASTLEGAR got ...
Brutal killing that shocked Galway to its core
Today (Thursday) marks the 50th anniversary of a murder in the city, carried out by a gang with l...
Cyclist on how he was left for dead in hit-and-run
The victim of a hit-and-run who was left for dead on a Galway road has urged motorists to adopt a...
Lightning strikes livestock in storm
More than a dozen animals are believed to have been killed on farms in South Galway when a bolt o...