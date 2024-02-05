National Transport Authority rules out increased bus service proposal

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has ruled out a proposal that would increase the service provided to bus users in parts of Knocknacarra in Galway.

NTA Deputy Chief Executive, Hugh Creegan has confirmed that the organisation was not in favour of submissions proposing that Route 7 of the planned new bus network should service Ballymoneen Road as well as Cappagh Road.

Councillor John Connolly (FF) had urged the NTA to consider allowing the Number 7 bus to turn at the Ballymoneen Road – a signalised junction – rather than at Cappagh Road.

He said if it turned at Ballymoneen Road, it would allow it to service two stops at Lower Ballymoneen Road at Seacrest, and Monalee Manor, before proceeding left along Western Distributor Road to Cappagh Road with stops at Leargán and Tor Buí, as well as close to Cappagh Park.

This change to the route, according to Cllr Connolly, would, “provide the opportunity for the service to facilitate an increased population who wish to gain direct access to Salthill”.

“There will be no loss of coverage owing to this change,” he said.

He said an objective of the route was to facilitate journeys between Salthill and Knocknacarra, and this change would increase coverage on the route.

Cllr Connolly said another bonus of this tweak was it would eliminate the congestion that will be caused by buses waiting to turn right onto Cappagh Road, with traffic backing up on the R336 Barna Road.

Mr Creegan said he understood the proposal but was “unsupportive” of it, partly because it duplicated sections of the bus network served by 9A and 9B.

“In designing new networks, we seek to avoid overlapping routes whenever we can,” he said.

In relation to the possibility of congestion on the Barna Road, caused by buses turning right onto the Cappagh Road, Mr Creegan said the NTA would consult with the City Council on it, “closer to implementation”.

“In relation to the overall network, while there may be some small tweaks that arise as part of the implementation process, we have no plans to further amend the new Galway bus network at this stage,” added the NTA chief.