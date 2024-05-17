Minister Eamon Ryan to visit city to inspect active travel measures and canvass for local elections

Minister Eamon Ryan will be in the city later today to canvass ahead of the upcoming local elections.

Before that, he’ll be visiting several locations in the city centre, accompanied by Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare





First on the agenda this morning – a visit to Scoil Iognaid to look at safety works carried out under the Safe Routes to School Scheme.

Minister Ryan will then walk along Eglinton Canal, where’ll be inspect a recently completed Active Travel Scheme.

From there, the Green Party leader will make his way to Wolfe Tone Bridge, where a new pedestrian walkway has been installed, to match the existing walkway on the opposite side.

The next stop is Galway City Museum, for a round of speeches, before Minister Ryan makes his way to Salthill.

At Seapoint, he’ll see a presentation on smart, secure bike lockers from Bikely Ireland – before enjoying a walk along the iconic Salthill Prom.

Then, Minister Ryan will embark on the canvass trail, from mid afternoon to evening time.

