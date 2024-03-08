  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Entertainment

Lecture on Galwegian Emily Anderson

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Lecture on Galwegian Emily Anderson Lecture on Galwegian Emily Anderson
Share story:

The extraordinary life and achievements of Galway woman, Emily Anderson will be the subject of a lecture to beheld next Monday night, March 11, in the city’s Harbour Hotel. The speaker is Dr Jackie Uí Chionna, and the lecture, which starts at 8pm,  is under the auspices of the Galway Archaeological and Historical Society.

Emily Anderson was a daughter of the President of Queen’s College Galway –  later UCG, NUIG and most recently the University of Galway.

During World War I she worked as a codebreaker for British intelligence, and was one of the few women who was retained to work in intelligence during the inter-war period. She then served as a codebreaker at Bletchley Park, winning an OBE for her work.

Anderson was known as an exceptional musicologist, but her professional life as Britain’s greatest female codebreaker remained secret until the recent publication of her biography by Galway historian Jackie Uí Chionna.

Dr Uí Chionna teaches history at the University of Galway, and her previous books include a biography of Máirtín Mór McDonogh, and An Oral History of University College Galway, 1930-1980.

The lecture is free and all are welcome.

Pictured: Emily Anderson.

 

More like this:
no_space
Rising from the ashes – from Ireland to Iran

As I witnessed the lived history of women in my own country, Iran, stifled by oppression and cens...

no_space
Drama of families left behind

Ireland’s lack of regulation when it comes to surrogacy, and the impact this can have on LGBTQ+ &...

no_space
Slevin says games against the big clubs is what Galway Utd had been striving for

Rob Slevin gave a nod and a ‘howya’ as he was leaving the dressing room area in Tolka Park on Mon...

no_space
Corinthians clinch play-off berth with hard-fought win

Corinthians 29 Dolphin 28 By John Mulligan In the end, it was hard fought but Corinthian...

no_space
Another major setback for Galway City flood relief scheme

Galway City's flood relief scheme has suffered another major setback after it was confirmed lodge...

no_space
A lack of quality up front proves costly for United

Shelbourne 1 Galway United 0 THERE is only so much that effort and honesty can get you in t...

no_space
Galway’s goal bonanza is enough to secure vital win

Galway 3-12 Monaghan 0-14 GALWAY’S seriously depleted forces threw themselves a massive Div...

no_space
Galway trainer Gilligan launches three-pronged challenge on big festival

HAVE horse will travel. It’s a modus operandi which has served Galway trainer Paul Gilligan well ...

no_space
Celebrating creativity and stories as Cúirt launches

Arts Week with Judy Murphy Booker Prize winners, Paul Lynch and John Banville are among the wr...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up