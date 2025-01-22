  • Services

Hurling legend packs the room for Platform94’s ‘Find Your Balance in 2025’

Hurling legend packs the room for Platform94’s ‘Find Your Balance in 2025’
Despite challenging weather conditions, it was standing room recently at Platform94 for the highly anticipated event – headlined by hurling legend Davy Fitzgerald.

The All-Ireland winner, county manager and businessman was the guest speaker at Find Your Balance in 2025 – drawing a large Galway audience eager to hear his health and wellbeing insights.

Davy captivated the full house with raw and honest advice on finding balance in life, emphasising the importance of mental health, prioritising wellbeing, and maintaining focus on health amidst life’s challenges.

His unique perspectives resonated deeply with attendees, offering both practical strategies and a reminder of the significance of self-care in today’s fast-paced world.

The event concluded with a lively Q&A session, led by Platform94’s CEO, Marie Donnellan.

“Davy’s openness and authenticity were truly inspiring, and his message around health and wellbeing is especially critical for our scaling business leaders, who face immense pressures,” said Marie afterwards.

Pictured: All-Ireland winning hurler and former inter-county manager Davy Fitzgerald addressing Find Your Balance 2025, hosted by Platform94.

