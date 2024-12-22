HSE calls on Galway’s public to visit their local pharmacy for winter vaccinations

The HSE’s winter vaccination programme is well underway with the roll out of the free flu and Covid-19 vaccines to recommended groups.

Health experts recommend both flu and Covid-19 vaccines for people aged 60 and over, as well as healthcare workers, anyone who is pregnant or has a long term health condition.

Both vaccines are safe, effective and can be administered at the same time and are available free of charge from participating GPs and pharmacies. Healthcare worker vaccination clinics continue to take place in many workplaces across the region.

Ollie Quinn, Supervising Pharmacist at Merlin Pharmacy in Doughiska on the east side of Galway is one of those busy administering the vaccines.

“We are entering into the peak of the influenza season. Weekly data from Health Protection Surveillance Centre has shown a rise in the number of cases of influenza within the population in Ireland,” he said.

“There has been a 91% increase in the number of cases of influenza for the week starting December 1 compared to the previous week.

“The importance of obtaining the influenza vaccine is borne out by the fact that there were 149 hospitalisations due to influenza infection during the same week. The influenza vaccination uptake is still lagging behind last season’s uptake and as a consequence we are more vulnerable as a population.

Similar to Merlin Pharmacy, your local community pharmacy is a very convenient and accessible place to obtain your vaccinations and I would encourage all who are vulnerable and at risk of influenza and Covid-19, including healthcare workers, to call in and get the vaccine,” he added.

Those who have had Covid-19 over the last few months should wait at least three months since the infection – or their last vaccination – before getting your booster.

But the HSE’s advice to all this Christmas is not to delay all your winter vaccines – get your flu vaccine now and get your Covid-19 booster when it is due.

To see what vaccines are recommended for you, visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to a participating GP or pharmacist.

HSE vaccination teams will also provide both vaccines for people living in residential care facilities including nursing homes as well as to housebound patients.

Pictured: Ollie Quinn, Supervising Pharmacist, Merlin Pharmacy, Doughiska, Galway administering a flu vaccination.