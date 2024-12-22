HSE calls on Galway’s public to visit their local pharmacy for winter vaccinations

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The HSE’s winter vaccination programme is well underway with the roll out of the free flu and Covid-19 vaccines to recommended groups.
Health experts recommend both flu and Covid-19 vaccines for people aged 60 and over, as well as healthcare workers, anyone who is pregnant or has a long term health condition.
Both vaccines are safe, effective and can be administered at the same time and are available free of charge from participating GPs and pharmacies. Healthcare worker vaccination clinics continue to take place in many workplaces across the region.
Ollie Quinn, Supervising Pharmacist at Merlin Pharmacy in Doughiska on the east side of Galway is one of those busy administering the vaccines.
“We are entering into the peak of the influenza season. Weekly data from Health Protection Surveillance Centre has shown a rise in the number of cases of influenza within the population in Ireland,” he said.
“There has been a 91% increase in the number of cases of influenza for the week starting December 1 compared to the previous week.
“The importance of obtaining the influenza vaccine is borne out by the fact that there were 149 hospitalisations due to influenza infection during the same week. The influenza vaccination uptake is still lagging behind last season’s uptake and as a consequence we are more vulnerable as a population.
Similar to Merlin Pharmacy, your local community pharmacy is a very convenient and accessible place to obtain your vaccinations and I would encourage all who are vulnerable and at risk of influenza and Covid-19, including healthcare workers, to call in and get the vaccine,” he added.
Those who have had Covid-19 over the last few months should wait at least three months since the infection – or their last vaccination – before getting your booster.
But the HSE’s advice to all this Christmas is not to delay all your winter vaccines – get your flu vaccine now and get your Covid-19 booster when it is due.
To see what vaccines are recommended for you, visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to a participating GP or pharmacist.
HSE vaccination teams will also provide both vaccines for people living in residential care facilities including nursing homes as well as to housebound patients.
Pictured: Ollie Quinn, Supervising Pharmacist, Merlin Pharmacy, Doughiska, Galway administering a flu vaccination.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
University of Galway gets funding to assess the carbon footprint of forestry products
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA carbon footprint assessment focusing on forest prod...
ATU Galway Researcher featured in BBC Wildlife Magazine
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA study by an ATU Galway researcher has been spotligh...
Night of nostalgia as Ardrahan honours stalwarts of 1974 and ‘75 hurling success
Ardrahan Hurling Club honoured the senior hurling championship sides of 1974 and 1975 along with ...
Camogie Club launches second South Galway Operation Transformation for 2025
St Colman’s Camogie Club has announced the launch of its second South Galway Operation Transforma...
Local MEP says mental health epidemic in farming must be wake-up call for EU policy makers
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal MEP Maria Walsh says the epidemic of mental hea...
Funding approved for two South Galway flood relief schemes
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding has been approved for two South Galway flood ...
Connemara Chamber of Commerce object to parking plan in Clifden
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA reverse parking rule on the streets of Clifden coul...
Aran Islands RNLI volunteers perform different kind of rescue for stranded dolphins
The Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat crew performed a different kind of rescue close to home last week ...
Big prize beckons for lucky winner in Galway Rape Crisis Centre fundraiser
One lucky person will go into the New Year with a massive €100,000 more cash in their pocket – an...